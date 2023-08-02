“Germany is one of the world’s leading countries in organic solar cells in research and development” | TUC…

TUCaktuell research

In an interview, solar cell researcher Prof. Dr. Carsten Deibel from Chemnitz University of Technology on the performance of printed organic solar cells and their possible contribution to a more sustainable energy economy

Prof. Dr. Carsten Deibel is researching printed organic solar cells as part of a DFG-funded research group. Photo: Jacob Mueller

Prof. Dr. Carsten Deibel is Professor of Optics and Photonics of Condensed Matter at Chemnitz University of Technology and speaker of the research group “Printed & stable organic photovoltaics with non-fullerene acceptors – POPULAR” funded by the German Research Foundation. He and his team recently achieved one that was highly respected in the professional world breakthrough in understanding the charge transport in organic solar cells.

Prof. Deibel, that Handelsblatt has just devoted a large article to the topic of organic solar cells. You are quoted there as an expert. What is so special about this technology?

Organic solar cells are a very promising technology. I assume that a breakthrough in terms of production and marketing is possible in five years. Organic solar cells are special because they require little material and are also thin, light and flexible. The production consumes very little energy, so little CO2 is released. In addition, organic solar cells can be used in many different ways. They can be installed on roofs or integrated into building facades. They can even be used in windows or above fields – this is what is known as agri-photovoltaics. The reason: Organic semiconductors can be produced chemically, i.e. synthesized, in such a way that they only absorb solar energy in the color spectrum that the human eye cannot see or that plants do not need. Integration in clothing or on car roofs is also possible.

As spokesperson, you are responsible for the research group Printed & Stable Organic Photovoltaics with Non-Fullerene Acceptors – POPULAR, funded by the German Research Foundation. What is your research focus?

The focus of our research group is on the development of long-term stable, more efficient organic semiconductor materials and a deeper understanding of how the manufacturing process with printing processes suitable for mass production is reflected in the physical properties of the organic solar cells. With our basic-oriented approach, we would like to contribute to the further optimization of the technology, above all to further increase durability and reduce costs. In my professorship, we are primarily concerned with understanding possible losses of current or voltage in the solar cell. To do this, we use different experiments, for example with very fast lasers or methods in which current and voltage are measured very precisely.

How should one imagine this printing process?

Printing is a structured coating of a thin layer on a substrate. Multiple layers can be printed on top of each other, from the first electrode through the organic semiconductors formulated as ink to the second electrode. A rolled-up foil is fed through the printing machine as the substrate, the various layers are printed one after the other and at the end the solar cell is laminated with foil and rolled up again. Offset printing used for newspapers is rarely used for printed electronics, gravure, flexographic, screen printing and inkjet printing are more suitable – depending on the properties of the material to be printed.

What are currently the biggest challenges when using organic solar cells?

Organic solar cells have now achieved very good levels of efficiency: the current record for converting sunlight into electrical power is almost 20 percent. For comparison: the best silicon solar cells achieve almost 27 percent.

So a lot more.

Yes, but the gap between the two efficiencies has narrowed considerably. The service life of organic solar cells is also very good. Ten-year-old modules installed on rooftops for testing are still working today, delivering four-fifths of the original performance. A major challenge with organic solar cells is to maintain the already very good performance even over large areas. In addition, the durability should be further improved.

What could your research group contribute to the further development of the technology here?

The goal of our research group POPULAR is – in addition to the development of the already mentioned printing processes suitable for mass production – to understand and thus improve the technology with complementary experiments and simulations. The focus is on the arrangement of the printed organic semiconductors and the special properties that result from this. We focus on basic research, with chemists, printers from mechanical engineering and semiconductor physicists, mathematicians and materials scientists from different universities working together to investigate the connection between organic materials, their printing process and the properties of the so to examine the solar cells produced in terms of efficiency and durability with experiments and simulations.

From a layman’s point of view, the topic is somewhat reminiscent of the OLED-Technologie, which many of you probably know from the TV and display area. The technology is in use on some high-priced branded devices, including some niche products such as smartwatches. Are there technological parallels?

In fact, there are parallels between OLED technology and organic solar cells, as both are based on organic materials. However, the demands on the functionality and efficiency of solar cells are higher. They are printed on larger areas, are more likely to be used outdoors and are also – in contrast to most displays – flexible. OLEDs have already established themselves in a number of areas, whereas the use of organic solar cells is still in its infancy.

OLED also stands for a phenomenon that occurs again and again when technologies compete. The fact is that OLEDs are superior to common technologies such as LCD or plasma in terms of both visual quality and efficiency. However, they never really got there in width. Could it be similar with organic solar cells?

In basic research, it is always difficult for us to predict which of several similar technologies will ultimately dominate the relevant market. In any case, OLEDs allow the production of very high-contrast and bright displays and have found their place. The possibilities that organic solar cells offer also have great potential for widespread use, especially since they complement existing technologies very well in terms of usability, adaptability – colored and flexible – and also suitability for mass production.

In its article, the Handelsblatt also points out that Germany is a leading location for organic solar cells. How do you see it?

When it comes to organic solar cells, Germany is one of the world‘s leading countries in research and development. In organic photovoltaics in particular, we have very strong research groups and companies that commercially manufacture and further develop organic solar cells. One example is the company Heliatek in Dresden, which produces organic solar cells on large surfaces.

However, it is also the case that the solar industry in particular has been so strong through legislation in the past negative pressure turned out to be more or less settled in Germany. Businesses have gone down or migrated. How do you see the development of Germany as a solar location, particularly with regard to organic solar cells?

In recent years, the proportion of photovoltaics in power generation has increased significantly again, with companies such as Meyer Burger – who produce inorganic solar modules in Freiberg – being involved. As demand continues to grow, I am very optimistic that the positive trend will continue, both for photovoltaics in Germany and, in particular, for the use of organic solar cells in Germany and Europe. Organic solar cells could make an important contribution to a more sustainable energy economy and help reduce dependence on more climate-damaging technologies.

You mention it: climate change has already hit us – year after year new Temperature records set. He is clear that we are coming in had to change course radically for decades in order to maintain reasonably tolerable living conditions. This also applies to the energy sector in particular. Do you see substantial contributions of this technology for a more sustainable energy economy in the future?

Reports of extreme weather events, which experts unanimously explain as man-made climate change, are piling up this year in particular. Even if we act very quickly, we will only be able to reduce many aspects of climate change and not stop them. Therefore, adapting to climate change is important for every country and every one of us. Organic solar cells can also make a significant contribution to a more sustainable energy economy. We contribute to this with our application-oriented basic research at the TU Chemnitz and with our partners with a lot of enthusiasm.

Multimedia:

The display of embedded external content of the platform YouTube on the Chemnitz University of Technology website and thus the establishment of a connection to the external server of the provider requires your prior consent. Only when you have given your consent to the provider will your (personal) data be forwarded to the external server operator, which may be located in a third country outside the European Union, and processed there so that the content can be displayed.

By confirming the button, you expressly and voluntarily agree that your personal data will be processed to the extent described in the data protection declaration and for the purposes described there for embedding external content on the Chemnitz University of Technology website. The consent can be revoked at any time in whole or separately and without undue disadvantages with effect for the future.

Matthias Fejes

27.07.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

