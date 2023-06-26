Germany, Italy and France intensify their cooperation

Joint statement

The German Minister of Economy and Climate Action, Robert Habeckmet today in Berlin with the Ministers of Economy and Industry of Italy and France, Adolfo bear and Bruno The mayorfor a discussion on prospects and solutions to achieve security of supply raw material (CRM). Representatives from industry also attended the meeting with the ministers.

The series of crises that Europe has gone through since 2020 has shown the urgent need to rethink the EU’s position in global value chains, especially for critical minerals and metals (lithium, nickel, rare earth elements, gallium , tungsten…) on which we depend to build everything from photovoltaic cells to wind turbines and electronic equipment. There green and digital transition it will lead to an exponential demand for these materials; while the low supply will intensify global competition. That is why the critical subjects have been listed within the six priority sectors to reduce the EU’s strategic dependencies, as developed in the Versailles Agenda in 2022.

During the meeting, ministers Habeck, Le Maire and Urso discussed future challenges. Germany, France and Italy they agreed to coordinate proposals made in international fora, such as the G7 working groups and to agree common positions on the EU Critical Raw Materials Act for further Europe’s negotiations. As regards the CRMA, the three countries are calling for a speedy conclusion of the negotiations within the Council and with the European Parliament, while achieving an ambitious result.

In particular, Germany, Italy and France are committed to:

Setting extraction, processing and recycling targets for Strategic Raw Materials Strengthening measures to promote the reuse and recycling of Strategic Raw Materials (SRM)/Critical Raw Materials (CRM) in Europe Ambitious Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria ) The extension of the CRM/SRM lists, in particular to include aluminum

In order to secure the entire supply chain, from extraction to transformation and recycling, the three Ministers agreed to intensify their collaboration at the format level, sharing data and support criteria (with a strong promotion of environmental, social and governance) for joint investments in strategic projects.

To strengthen their cooperation, Italy, France and Germany have agreed to create a working group with experts from the respective administrations, in charge of following these initiatives and ensuring their correct implementation.

Today’s meeting kicks off a series of trilateral meetings aimed at strengthening the cooperation of Germany, France and Italy in key economic areas.

The next trilateral meeting will be held in Italy in October.

