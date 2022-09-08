07 September 2022 10:07

This week, the German foreign minister, environmentalist Annalena Baerbock, called into question one of the key principles of her country’s diplomacy: change through tradeor change through the market.

In other words, it is the idea that economic exchanges would favor democracy and peace. Two practical examples are Russia and China, countries with which Germany has very close economic ties and with which it is now at odds.

In a speech delivered before the German ambassadors gathered in Berlin, Baerbock declared that “economic interdependence carries several risks. Trade is not automatically followed by democratic changes ”.

Cold irony

It is a turning point that places Germany facing the challenge of redefining its role in the world and its international relations. Not an easy situation.

It is evidently Russian gas that provokes this awareness. February 24, the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, was also the day of a painful awakening for Germany. Until the end, Berlin defended Nord stream 2, the Russian gas pipeline that will never come into operation. In the end, Moscow also closed the taps of the Nord stream 1. In a video published on social networks, the giant Gazprom made fun of a Europe that will be cold because of its opposition to Russia.