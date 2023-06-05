Germany open to arms deliveries to India | Currently Germany | DW

“It is not in Germany’s interests that If remains dependent on arms supplies from Russia in the long term,” said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in a DW interview in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. But such a decision is not the only one Deutschland, added Pistorius. “It’s a problem that we have to solve together with our partners. But of course, in the long term, we can’t have any interest in India being so dependent on Russia is in the delivery of weapons and other materials.”

The German Defense Minister traveled to India this Monday from Indonesia. countries like Indonesia and India could be part of a global coalition as “reliable partners” to “defend the rules-based order,” explained the minister. “We are ready to support our reliable partners like Indonesia and India. And that includes, for example, the delivery of submarines.”

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Indonesian colleague Prabowo Subianto: Indonesia is also one of Germany’s “reliable partners”.

The minister added that he would be accompanied on his trip to India by representatives of the German armaments industry. At the same time, he emphasized that Germany was reluctant to supply weapons. “We have to find a balance between delivering arms to reliable partners on the one hand and controlling and limiting arms deliveries around the world on the other,” said the SPD politician. “Because we don’t need so many guns in the world anymore, we shouldn’t have too many guns in the world.”

Pistorius is on his first trip to Asia as Defense Minister. First stop was Singaporewhere he participated in the Shangri-La Dialogue, a leading security conference in the region. “This region will shape the 21st century in terms of security policy, free shipping and the challenges in the international economy,” he continued in the interview with Deutsche Welle. “And that’s why this region is important not only for Germany, but for Europe as a whole.”

Regarding security concerns China the German Defense Minister emphasized that a complete break with China, a so-called decoupling, is not the goal. But he added: “If we are serious about de-risking and not de-coupling and about becoming a serious and reliable partner in the region, then we must at least be willing to discuss how we support our partners in the region can, also in matters of defence.”

At the same time he appealed to China and the USA to intensify their dialogue to reduce tension. “Both sides should be keen to come back to the table to negotiate and keep in touch,” he said. “Otherwise the room for misunderstandings and the risk of escalation will only increase. Both of them know that and that’s why I’m pretty sure they will return to the negotiating table.”

Battle tanks for Ukraine: Germany trusts Kiev that they will not be used on Russian territory

For the war in Ukraine Pistorius stressed that Germany was against the use of German weapons delivered to Ukraine on Russian soil. “I always emphasize that international law allows Ukraine to do this,” he said. “However, Germany – like the United States, for example – has always emphasized that we do not want our weapons to be used to cross the Russian border.” Pistorius said he was certain that Ukrainian commitments in this matter could be relied on.

