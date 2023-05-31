Home » Germany revokes license for four Russian consulates | Currently Germany | DW
Germany revokes license for four Russian consulates

The federal government withdraws the license from four out of five Russian consulates general in Germany. This is a reaction to the decision by the government in Moscow to limit the number of German officials in Russia to 350, said a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.

The deduction should therefore be completed by the end of the year. At the same time, the German consulates in Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk will be closed, the spokesman said. The German embassy in Moscow and the consulate in Saint Petersburg will remain in operation.

