https://www.npla.de/podcast-player/50716/strassenkunst-an-der-siegessaeule.mp4

We met up with the juggler and street artist Damian from Peru in Berlin and watched him do his juggling art.

In our interview in Tiergarten Park, he tells us what it’s like to be a street artist on the road and get to know people and countries as a result. We get an insight into the highs and lows of his profession and passion as a malabarista. How did the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine influence the circumstances of his artistic work at the traffic lights in Berlin?

Street art at the Victory Column by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.