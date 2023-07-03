Germany threatens to miss climate targets

Dessau-Roßlau (epd). According to a study by the Federal Environment Agency (UBA), Germany is in danger of missing its climate targets for 2030. The UBA announced on Monday in Dessau-Roßlau that there was a lack of expansion in rail transport, a reform of vehicle tax and a restriction on fossil fuel heating. In addition, all emissions of climate-damaging carbon dioxide would have to be paid for by those who caused them.

The study is based on investigations by the UBA in the so-called climate protection instrument scenario 2030 (KIS-2030). It is determined how additional emissions can be saved in the building, mobility, energy and industry sectors. According to UBA President Dirk Messner, the model calculation clearly shows that there is a lot of catching up to do in some sectors. In the transport and building sectors, for example, significantly greater efforts will be needed in the future to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.

The climate protection instruments in these sectors on which the model calculation is based only meet the minimum requirements. There is now an urgent need for a constructive dialogue on where emissions can be reduced. At the same time, it must be discussed how financial burdens for lower-income groups could be absorbed. Currently, households with low incomes are often disproportionately burdened.

The Climate Protection Act provides for a 65 percent reduction in climate-damaging emissions by 2030 compared to 1990. Emissions are to be reduced by 88 percent by 2040 and net greenhouse gas neutrality is to be achieved in 2045.