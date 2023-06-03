Home » Germany trend – Djir-Sarai sees the AfD survey high as a reason for self-criticism from the other parties
The AfD has been doing well in polls for weeks. (picture alliance / dpa / dpa central image / Ralf Hirschberger)

CDU General Secretary Czaja told the Funke media that many who currently favored the AfD were disappointed and were increasingly losing confidence in democracy. CSU General Secretary Huber accused the traffic light coalition of unsettling the population with its, quote, “crowbar policy”.

AfD boss Tino Chrupalla saw the poll high as confirmation of his party’s course and particularly emphasized a clear differentiation from the Greens.

Important topics: immigration and energy and climate policy

According to the ARD Germany trend, the party would get 18 percent if the federal elections were on Sunday. This puts her in the top position in the survey. The Union would be the leader with 29 percent, the SPD is seen on par with the AfD at 18 percent.

According to the Sunday question, almost two-thirds of AfD supporters name immigration as one of the most important issues for the decision to currently vote for the AfD. Next comes the complex of energy, environmental and climate policy.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 3rd, 2023.

