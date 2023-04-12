The energy crisis did not change Germany’s determination to abandon nuclear power: on Saturday, the largest European economy will disconnect its last three plants, betting on a green transition without atomic reactors.

On the banks of the Neckar river, an hour’s drive from Stuttgart (south), the countdown has already begun: the white smoke that has risen from the Bade-Wurttemberg power station since 1989 will release its last emanation.

The same will happen further east in the Bavarian complex of Isar 2 and north in Emsland, on the other side of the country, near the border with the Netherlands.

Many Western countries are heavily dependent on nuclear power and rely on this technology to reduce carbon emissions. But Germany is turning the page, even though the issue has been controversial to the end.

Germany is applying the decision to phase out nuclear power adopted in 2002 and which Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to accelerate in 2011 after the Fukushima catastrophe in Japan.

The announcement had the support of public opinion, in a country where the powerful anti-nuclear movement was fed first by fears of a conflict linked to the Cold War and then by accidents such as Chernobyl in 1986.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which meant the end of cheap gas and a drastic cut in Russian supplies, forced it, despite everything, to postpone the final disconnection schedule initially planned for a few months, on December 31.

It was about evaluating grim scenarios, which included the paralysis of its factories or the lack of heating in the dead of winter, and measuring the impact of the crisis on opinion, which showed signs of faltering.

“Things have changed”

“With the high energy prices and the hot topic of climate change, voices were of course raised to prolong the power plants,” admits Joseph Winkler, mayor of the Neckarwestheim commune, where the power station of the same name lives its last hours.

The government of Olaf Scholz, in which the Green party, the most hostile to the nuclear sector, finally decided to extend the exploitation of the three reactors until April 15.

“If there had been a more difficult winter with power cuts or gas shortages, perhaps there would have been a new discussion. But we got through without too much trouble” thanks to the massive importation of liquefied natural gas, explains Joseph Winkler.

For the mayor of this town of 3,500 inhabitants, of whom more than 150 work at the plant, “things have changed” and the time has passed for a possible “turn back” in the process of abandoning the nuclear sector, in much already implemented.

The nuclear sector accounted for 30.8% of the power generated in Germany in 1997, at its highest level, and just 6% last year.

And since 2003, sixteen of the 19 reactors that the country had have already closed.

The share of renewable energy in German production instead went from 25% ten years ago to 46% in 2022.

5 wind turbines per day

However, the current pace of the green transition does not satisfy the government or environmentalists.

And without a strong push, Germany would miss its climate targets.

Those goals “are already ambitious without abandoning the nuclear sector and every time we deprive ourselves of a technological option things become more difficult,” explains Georg Zachmann, a specialist in energy issues for the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.

The equation is even more complex when one takes into account the goal of shutting down all coal-fired plants in the country by 2038 at the latest, with a first wave of closures in 2030.

Coal still accounts for a third of German power production, rising 8% last year to make up for the absence of Russian gas.

Germany needs to install “4 or 5 wind turbines per day” in the next few years to meet its needs, Olaf Scholz warned. The bar is high when compared to the 551 units installed in 2022.

In addition, the rate of installation of photovoltaic equipment must more than double, according to calculations by the Agora Energiewende expert group.

(With information from AFP)

