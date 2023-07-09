Germany, your supermarkets – everyone has to go shopping

But supermarkets are also important meeting places for many people. Places to meet familiar faces and chat.

Robin Hertscheck runs a supermarket in Neubiberg near Munich. Robin has worked in food retail since he was 15 years old. At the age of 28 he took over his own market. “The market is my own project, which I also cherish and care for. Here I have the opportunity to shape things myself and influence what is happening on the market – that spurs me on!” The people of Munich do not see their store purely as a grocery store, but as a world of adventure and an oasis of well-being.

This also sets it apart from many other supermarkets. It offers free exercise classes on weekends, a free order service, a large book exchange shelf, live guitar music in the store, and video game screens. With his way of life at the market, Robin Hertscheck wants to ensure that shopping can also be fun.

In Delbrück near Paderborn, Marktkauf Kosche supplies its customers with everyday necessities. Logistics is of crucial importance here. The first trucks with goods roll in as early as 5:00 a.m. in the morning. The employees then have time until the store opens to replenish their stocks. Everyone has their own department.

Mehmet keeps an eye on the assortment in the vegetable department, Steffi is responsible for the sweets department. During a short chat with Monika at the meat counter, many a customer talks about their joys, worries and needs. For example, rising inflation is making shopping more difficult and the shopping basket isn’t as full as it used to be. The supermarket as a social seismograph.

Turkish supermarkets are a world of their own. They are often managed by a family. Father, mother, children, grandparents and relatives help out – in the shop or when shopping. Just like at the Dogan Market in Hamelin. For decades, the Doğan family has been providing the district with everyday items and oriental delicacies. Customers especially love the fresh fruit and vegetables that are regularly fetched from the wholesale market. Their German customers also appreciate the freshness and, above all, the value for money in the Doğan Market.

A “ZDF.reportage” from the heart of life in German supermarkets

