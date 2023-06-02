Germany’s Deutsche Telekom Becomes a Polygon Validator By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Germany’s Deutsche Telekom becomes a validator of Polygon
A major European telecom company will use its infrastructure to explore new revenue streams and increase network security as a validator for blockchain protocols.
Deutsche Telekom of Germany is poised to become a validator for Polygon’s layer 2 scaling platform, becoming one of 100 validators providing staking and validation services for Polygon’s Supernets network and solution.
Polygon is a major layer 2 of the Ethereum ecosystem, offering developers a number of scaling solutions, including zero-knowledge rollups, sidechains, and data availability protocols.
