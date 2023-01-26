Gerson Chaverra Castro

Chocoano jurist Gerson Chaverra Castro was elected today as Vice President of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Gerson Chaverra Castro, a native of Bajo Baudó, has had a brilliant career in the judicial branch. He is a lawyer from the Autonomous University of Colombia, a Master’s in Criminal and Criminological Sciences from the Externado de Colombia University and a specialist in Criminal Law and Criminology from the University of Medellín, and Criminal Procedure Law, Constitutional Law and Administrative Law from the Universidad del Rosario. .

He has more than 25 years of experience in the Judicial Branch, twelve of them as a judicial server in different towns in the department of Chocó such as Riosucio, Tadó, Quibdó, Bahía Solano and Istmina, in which he served as municipal promiscuous judge, criminal judge municipal, promiscuous judge of the circuit, criminal judge of the circuit and criminal judge of the specialized circuit.

He also served from 2004 to 2007 as a criminal judge of the Bogotá circuit, from where he became a merit-based magistrate of the Single Chamber of the Superior Court of Quibdó and, later, of the Superior Court of Bogotá, of which he was president.

In February 2020, he was elected magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice.

In January 2021, he was elected president of the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

And today he was elected vice president of the Supreme Court of Justice.