The serious accident in the afternoon near Geslau claimed three lives. As reported, a patient transport was on the way between Geslau and Colmberg. Shortly after the junction to Binzwangen, the patient transport got into oncoming traffic for reasons that are still unclear and collided with an oncoming car. Police spokesman Marc Siegel was there. We contacted him on the way.

The 22-year-old driver and the 19-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook