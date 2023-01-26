For Venus Pandales Ibargüen.

Originally posted on The Empty Chair.

As the ChocQuibTown song says, “I’m going, after you, to the beaches of Nuquí.”

Surely several of you have heard of Nuquí, its beautiful beaches, the enchanting sea and how beautiful its people are. For those who have not heard anything about Nuquí and have no idea what I am talking about, I invite you to search and learn a little more about our country. It’s not that I want to talk about tourism. Today I would like to talk to you about something else: the silent Nuquí.

The corregimiento of Arusí has ​​435 inhabitants, is located north of Chocó and is the last corregimiento south of the municipal seat of Nuquí, drawing the limit with the municipality of Bajo Baudó in the corregimiento of Cuevita. It extends along the beach and to the east it limits with the township of Apartadó; to the west, with Cabo Corrientes; to the north, with the Pacific Ocean; and to the south, with the corregimiento of Cuevita.

Many years ago, my parents, who live in the township of Arusí, had to make the decision to send an 11-year-old girl to Cali so that she could access high school and, thus, at least ensure that she finished school. .

Today I celebrate the possibility that some villages in Nuquí, such as Arusí, have access to high school. They took a load off families, young people and children from having to leave their territories to achieve “a better future”.

Andrés is a young man who lives in the township of Termales. Every day he must travel to Arusí to see his classes at school, regardless of whether the tides are high (the “puja”, as they call it in the territory), whether it rains or whether the rivers rise.

This is how it has become a landscape to see boys, girls and young women going from one town to another in pangas without an adult in charge, rafts or taking off their uniform to cross the mouths of the rivers to get to class.

They usually arrive at the house of a midwife, who decided to lend her house so that the young people can put away their things and change. In some houses they give them breakfast and, when there isn’t any, they go and buy bread with coffee. They have not finished eating when the school bell rings indicating that they should go to line up.

Before entering classes, students must line up and there they receive the instructions for the day. Then, they go to the classrooms and, upon entering, they find a bleak panorama: the teacher is waiting for them with a primer.

For many years, the booklet has been the teaching method of some teachers who work in these parts of the Colombian Pacific: “They are going to read and develop the booklet, they have ‘so many’ hours,” says the teacher.

I have seen several times these young people under a tree or something that gives them shade doing their homework. They read the primer and then play or find something to do. Where is the teacher?

Generally, the teachers give the instructions and go home. What do teachers do at home while students read a primer over and over again without any type of accompaniment that allows them to problematize learning? What type of learning is promoted by this type of educational practices? Is this a protective environment for students? Who monitors these teachers? What kind of results can be expected in the Saber tests?

The strength with which the desire of young people to explore other possibilities for their lives emerges is the engine of this writing, they allow me to think that access to higher education not only impacts the student, his family, but also the community and the relationships that emerge there benefit.

Not long ago a young man from the region told me: “Get me out of here, I want to go to study, I don’t want this life anymore.” This young man has four siblings and from a very young age he has taken care of his family. With many efforts he managed to finish high school.

Now his concern is not to fall into oblivion and death. That’s why she said, over and over again, “Get me out of here.” What do you think could happen to these young people’s desire to study?

The change of government has been encouraging. It reminds me of “Llorilé”, a song by the group Tamborito Nuquí: “With this wind that blows here, with this wind I arrive at Arusí”. Winds of change are blowing, which allow me to dream that this government can reach territories like ours.

In many territories there is an air of hope. It is not for nothing that many young people from the Pacific territories are asking for study opportunities, regardless of what that implies for their lives. As I know, because I lived it, leaving your living space also has a cost when you don’t have a family outside that helps sustain the desire to study.

The challenges facing the current government, and especially the Ministry of National Education, are very great. What are the routes that we are offering to these young people? How can we sustain the promise to hundreds of young people that they can build a better country through higher education?

The Icetex Value Generation Fund is a good way to start. It is necessary to tend so that it achieves real impacts in territories such as Arusí. However, it is necessary to have an accompaniment strategy that not only allows access to scholarships, but also accompanies students, families, teachers and communities that surround this process.

With education we are betting that the ability to dream will expand and, with it, the ways of building territory, peace and equity from different instances will open up. It is a bet for a decent life.