The accordion player Sergio Luis Rodríguez officially launched his new musical single last Thursday, January 19 ‘Get on the bus’.

This song that is part of his new musical project ‘chosen’is interpreted on this occasion by María Paz and Fati, daughters of Sergio Luis, who also appears as a singer.

“María Paz’s dream came true! The release of her first song with her dad and her little sister on her birthday!”wrote the artist through his social networks when presenting the collaboration with his first ‘chosen ones’.

Rodríguez announced a few weeks ago that will not retire from music and that his objective will be to bring together other artists to perform music with purpose through this new recording project that he has been developing.

Official video of ‘Get on the bus’.

