Home News ‘Get on the bus’, the new Sergio Luis Rodríguez
News

‘Get on the bus’, the new Sergio Luis Rodríguez

by admin
‘Get on the bus’, the new Sergio Luis Rodríguez

The accordion player Sergio Luis Rodríguez officially launched his new musical single last Thursday, January 19 ‘Get on the bus’.

This song that is part of his new musical project ‘chosen’is interpreted on this occasion by María Paz and Fati, daughters of Sergio Luis, who also appears as a singer.

“María Paz’s dream came true! The release of her first song with her dad and her little sister on her birthday!”wrote the artist through his social networks when presenting the collaboration with his first ‘chosen ones’.

Rodríguez announced a few weeks ago that will not retire from music and that his objective will be to bring together other artists to perform music with purpose through this new recording project that he has been developing.

Official video of ‘Get on the bus’.

Also read: https://elpilon.com.co/yo-nunca-me-voy-a-retirar-de-la-musica-declaraciones-ineditas-de-sergio-luis-rodriguez/

See also  Cybersecurity plan, the 007s can also fight back

You may also like

The Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress...

A man trapped after the collapse of a...

Petro would listen to the request of Aída...

Towards a new goal, Fenji set off again!...

The “humanitarian caravan” agreed between the government and...

All localities step up production and organize supply...

Why are Tigo employees protesting?

high prices, few sales and decreased consumption

2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala program...

Operations against drug dealers in Huila

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy