Get ready for race day with MotoGP™ Premier!

Premium grandstands and packages with access to hospitality: MotoGP™ Premier offers a unique MotoGP™ experience
MotoGP™ Premier is the Official Package in terms of experience in MotoGP™ that will allow fans from all over the world to live a truly unique experience!
MotoGP™ Premier offers tailor-made weekends in the MotoGP VIP Village™ with reserved tickets in the grandstand and all exclusive experiences.
What experience packages are available with MotoGP™ Premier?
Two main experience packages are planned for 2023, the one in the grandstand which guarantees a ticket valid for the three days of the Grand Prix while the Hospitality packages include two days on the track inside the MotoGP VIP Village™.
All packages that fall under MotoGP™ Premier they include many activities on the track designed to bring you closer to the MotoGP™, Moto2™, Moto3™, MotoE™ riders and teams.
Grandstand packages for three days
Watch the practice, qualifying and race sessions from premium grandstands on the starting grid or in key corners with many other activities too:
Rider Package: Include un Paddock Tour.
Trophy Package: Includes a guided tour of the track plus a photo opportunity with the MotoGP™ world champions (Europe only).
Chicane Package: Includes an exclusive guided tour of the Paddock and team pits, plus access to the MotoGP VIP Village™ Event and a MotoGP™ Rider Appearance.
Hospitality packages for two days – Saturday and Sunday
The most exclusive hospitality packages that fall under MotoGP™ Premier guarantee access to all the benefits of the MotoGP VIP Village™ including an entertainment area and also access to the MotoGP™ world champions’ trophy:
Apex | VIP Village: Includes access to MotoGP™ Premier Lounge, VIP Guided Paddock Tour with a Guided Pit Tour, plus Q&A sessions with MotoGP™ riders and Team Executives plus Service Street Tour (at certain races).
MotoGP VIP Village™ | MotoE™ (available in certain races): Includes the Paddock Tour and a visit to the MotoE™ pits, as well as having access to the grid, the prize giving and the escape route (in certain races) as well as all the benefits included in the MotoGP™ VIP Village.
MotoGP VIP Village™ | Rookies or Talent Cup (available in certain competitions): Includes a visit to the Rookies or Talent Cup pits, access to the Rookies or Talent Cup line-up and the escape route (in certain races) and all the benefits included in the MotoGP™ VIP Villages™.
The Ticket & Hotel packages guarantee premium seats in the grandstand as well as the possibility for you to choose a hotel near the circuit, also available in certain races via MotoGP™ Premier.
Make sure you get the most out of a MotoGP™ 2023 season race weekend now with an Official Ticket Package!