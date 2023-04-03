With more than 23 thousand attendees, Colombia al Parque successfully closed its 2023 version, giving way to the Joropo, Salsa, Hip Hop, Jazz and Rock al Parque festivals, which will take place between May and November of this year, as part of the programming of the District Institute of the Arts (Idartes), which seeks to open spaces for the enjoyment of Bogotanos, the development of district musicians and the participation of national and international artists. These will be the meeting point between agents of the world music industry with the public.

“This year the festivals at the Park invite you to live unique experiences around folk and traditional music, the joy of salsa and the sounds of the Caribbean, the innovative languages ​​of jazz, the beats and the disruptive lyrics of hip hop and the wide spectrum of trends, manifestations and musical dialogues that come together from rock. In addition, our festivals will continue to be a pretext to generate conversation and analysis exercises around live music”, highlights Mauricio Galeano, director of Idartes.

Joropo to the Park

We continue this year with the Joropo al Parque Festival, which will take place on May 6 and 7 with various artistic expressions from the Eastern Plains and the participation of district, national and international artists. In addition, the Idartes invites all citizens to schedule Salsa in the Park -June 3 and 4-, Hip Hop in the Park -July 22 and 23-, Jazz in the Park -September 9 and 10- and Rock al Parque –November 11, 12 and 13–, which will bring the best of music, dance, art and entrepreneurship.

Each of these festivals will have musical programming that recognizes its bases and origins, but will also make visible the innovative languages ​​that are growing and contributing to the music scene, inviting new audiences and allowing Bogotanos to get closer, listen and enjoy their music. favorite artists on free access stages.

In addition, as part of the promotion of young artists, diversification and decentralization, this year the festivals in the Park will arrive with concerts in different locations and unconventional spaces in the city. Propitious scenarios will also be generated for the training and strengthening of artists and agents of the sector, with special emphasis on an agenda with social and inclusion approaches.

“The ‘Festivals al Parque’ program seeks to maintain constant growth and thereby refresh the aspects that allow the construction of a varied and quality programming, which over almost three decades has positioned freely accessible live music in emblematic parks from the city. This will continue to be of vital importance in the goals set for this 2023 in each of our festivals”, says Michael Navarro, Idartes Music Manager.

And to provide an experience beyond the stage, during this term the festivals in the Park will open various creative components that include dance presentations, plastic and visual arts interventions, products and services in the Art and Entrepreneurship Zones, a varied gastronomic offer , drawing, painting, sculpture, caricature and human statuary sessions with Arte a la KY and activities to promote responsible consumption habits with the +Music – Plastic strategy, as well as actions focused on contributing to the mental and emotional health of Bogotanos and your families.