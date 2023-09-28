Get ready: this is what the marches will be like in Medellín this Wednesday, September 27

The National Government has called for a day of national mobilization this Wednesday, September 27, in support of its management. A massive participation is expected in Bogotá, where indigenous people from much of the country have arrived. In Medellín, several sit-ins and a march through the city center have also been called.

These will be the concentration points in the center of Medellín

Concentration in Parque Obrero (Boston):

Scheduled for 8:30 am

Route: Starts in Parque Obrero traveling along Carrera 39A to Calle 58, along this road goes down to Carrera Girardot, turn left to go to Calle 53 Maracaibo, then goes east until Carrera 40 to exit to the Theater Pablo Tobón Uribe. Later you will go down La Playa Avenue to Oriental Avenue, to go along this road to San Juan Avenue and reach the Parque de las Luces.

Other concentration sites:

Little Square of Flowers: Carrera 40 with Calle 50, they will march along Carrera 40 to reach the Pablo Tobón Uribe Theater and join the main march.

ADIDA union headquarters: Carrera 43 con Calle 57, teachers will join the march as it passes through the place.

You may also be interested

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

