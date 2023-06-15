Home » get ready! This weekend there will be plays in Maderos
get ready! This weekend there will be plays in Maderos

get ready! This weekend there will be plays in Maderos

This June 16 and 17, at the Maderos Teatro facilities, the play ‘The Prince of Wood and the Guardians of the Lagoon’ will be performed. In social networks they reported that it is a work directed to all family members, from children to the elderly.

This is an excellent plan to spend the weekend. The performance, this Friday and Saturday, will begin at 7:00 p.m. and It has a cost of $15,000 per person.

Theater lovers or those interested in attending the show, You can buy your ticket at the box office of the place or through the number 3216881519.

Maderos Theater is located in the Carrera 7 #14-25 in the Cañahuate neighborhood, diagonal to the newspaper EL PILÓN.

