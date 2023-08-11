Get ready to take care of your health

Today begins the second version of the Health and Life Fair, which will take place at Expofuturo with free admission until next Sunday. It is organized by the first lady of Risaralda, Nathalia Sierra Ramírez, the emphasis of this opportunity will be on post-pandemic mental health.

The professionals who will be at the Fair work from their specialties to improve the quality of life of people in an integral way, they will make available all their knowledge to explain in the conferences that diseases have other origins and that they present different pathologies in the body. Parenting, for example, is a subject that interests everyone and for which one can begin to have health failures, for this reason one of the guests is María Alejandra Betancour, with the education model for parents and caregivers of ‘Discipline Positive’.

Regarding entrepreneurship samples, there will be more than 40 entrepreneurs from the region, who have worked to create natural products that effectively improve health, without chemicals and friendly to the environment. It should be noted that the majority are women, who have created essential oils, products based on honey, chontaduro, ahuyama and aloe vera for pain management, as well as sprouts, aromatics and organic cosmetics.

