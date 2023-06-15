Get started again after work | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Jara Butter successfully completed the part-time Customer Relationship Management (MBA) course at Chemnitz University of Technology and works in the Business Development department at the Enloc Group

The Customer Relationship Management (MBA) course is part of the portfolio of part-time master’s courses at Chemnitz University of Technology, which are offered in cooperation with TUCed – An-Institute for Transfer and Further Education. It is aimed at all interested parties with a first university degree, regardless of their field of study, who are confronted with management tasks in marketing management in the course of their professional activity, who want to expand and maintain sales or lead management and use them even better, or who want to generate enthusiasm along the customer journey. There is a high demand for highly qualified specialists and executives who do not just see CRM as a purely technological solution, but who can also manage customer and business relationships in a systematic and individualized manner.

Looking for practical topics

After completing her bachelor’s degree in “Business Administration – Trade” at the Dresden University of Cooperative Education, Jara Butter also noticed that the knowledge she had acquired was not specialized enough. “I could do a little bit of everything, but nothing really.” The bachelor’s degree should therefore be followed directly by a master’s degree in autumn 2020. Above all, she wanted to concentrate on topics that she could apply directly in practice. Since Jara Butter was already used to combining study and work through her dual BA degree, the only option for the master’s degree was a part-time degree. She chose Chemnitz University of Technology because the range of courses in the field of customer relationship management met her expectations. “It was particularly important to me to choose a university where I can also learn in person,” says Butter. At the time, she had no way of knowing that Corona would thwart her plans. There was a first appointment in Chemnitz. “I was able to get to know three of my fellow students there personally. I did the rest of my studies from my desk in Dresden.”

Learn from setbacks to improve the learning curve

Basically, the number of lecture days is very small – only once a month, Friday and Saturday. This is compensated for by self-study. “It looked like this: 5:00 p.m. after work, off home and, ideally, straight back to the laptop. But learning often only started – and that is typical for me – after a lot of procrastinating and increasing pressure: namely at night,” Jara Butter recalls. Not everything went smoothly for her. “The biggest disappointment was definitely my first homework. I put so much effort and time into it and the grade didn’t even begin to reflect that. That’s when I really felt the difference between a “real” university and the vocational academy and I was annoyed that I didn’t do more. But it’s always like that in life: Nothing is so bad that it doesn’t also have something good. In the end, I was able to derive a few things from the messed-up housework and thus improve my learning curve.” In addition, she not only wanted to prove to herself, but also to her employer Enloc that a part-time degree was feasible.

Successful balancing act between studies and job

Two years later it finally arrived: the moment she held her master’s thesis in her hands. “After so many sleepless nights and the usual stress of the last few meters, I was just relieved that I was finally done and able to hand in my work in Chemnitz. Another highlight followed the facilitation of the delivery: The corona pandemic finally allowed face-to-face meetings again. Above all, Jara Butter looks back fondly on the ceremonial handing over of certificates in October 2022: “Throwing the graduate hat in the air with the others and experiencing the moment with my family meant a lot to me.” Looking back, Jara Butter is one thing above all : Grateful for the opportunity to develop further: “I feel that if I had only focused on one of the two tasks – i.e. full-time study or just work – I would not have developed as much as I did thanks to the two years I have.” In addition, she always needs a task after work that challenges her mentally. “The last few months since graduating have been almost too boring for me again,” she adds with a smile.

Mario Steinebach

14.06.2023

