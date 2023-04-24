Get to know Chemnitz University of Technology on “Girls’ Day” | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Pupils

Lasers, transistors, micro-robots, creative welding and much more: For the nationwide “Girls’ Future Day” on April 27, 2023, Chemnitz University of Technology has prepared numerous offers for schoolgirls from the 5th grade upwards

Chemnitz University of Technology is participating in the nationwide “Girls`Day.

Am April 27, 2023, from 8 a.mit deals with the questions of what chemists and scientists in the field of economics do, how lasers and sensors work, what can be done with a few objects and a welding device, how mathematics helps with navigation and what the future of microrobotics looks like.

Chemnitz University of Technology program for “Girls’ Day” 2023:

Offers from the Institute of Physics

title : Experimental physics for electrical engineering (with experiments)

Time : 9:15 am to 10:45 am

Ort : Central lecture hall and seminar building (Reichenhainer Straße 90), room C10.012

Contents : The lecture deals with the basics of thermodynamics. There are also demonstration experiments. For reasons of space, the number of participants is limited to 100.

: Experimental physics for electrical engineering (with experiments) : 9:15 am to 10:45 am : Central lecture hall and seminar building (Reichenhainer Straße 90), room C10.012 : The lecture deals with the basics of thermodynamics. There are also demonstration experiments. For reasons of space, the number of participants is limited to 100. title : Experimental Physics III (with experiments)

Time : 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

Ort : Central lecture hall and seminar building (Reichenhainer Straße 90), room C10.013

Contents : Semiconductors and semiconductor-based components, such as diodes and transistors, but also lasers are dealt with here. Experiments are also carried out for illustration purposes. For reasons of space, the number of participants is limited to 70.

: Experimental Physics III (with experiments) : 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m : Central lecture hall and seminar building (Reichenhainer Straße 90), room C10.013 : Semiconductors and semiconductor-based components, such as diodes and transistors, but also lasers are dealt with here. Experiments are also carried out for illustration purposes. For reasons of space, the number of participants is limited to 70. title : Guided tour of the optics laboratory for experimental sensors

Time : 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m

Ort : New physics building (Reichenhainer Str. 70), meeting point in the foyer

Contents : The participants get to the bottom of the processes in modern materials and electronic components and use a large number of highly specialized measuring devices. For reasons of space, the number of participants is limited to ten.

Registration by e-mail to: Christopher Wöpke from the Physics Student Advisory Service: [email protected]

: Guided tour of the optics laboratory for experimental sensors : 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m : New physics building (Reichenhainer Str. 70), meeting point in the foyer : The participants get to the bottom of the processes in modern materials and electronic components and use a large number of highly specialized measuring devices. For reasons of space, the number of participants is limited to ten. by e-mail to: Christopher Wöpke from the Physics Student Advisory Service: [email protected] title: Physical experiments

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m

Ort: New physics building (Reichenhainer Str. 70), meeting point in the foyer

Contents: In the basic physics internship, where students carry out physical experiments themselves, schoolgirls are given the opportunity to explore the interior of various objects using X-ray fluorescence analysis and computed tomography.

Note: Only devices that have been specially developed for school purposes are used. For reasons of space, the number of participants is limited to six.

Registration per E-Mail an: [email protected]

Further information Granted: Christopher Wöpke, Research Associate at the Professorship of Physics: Optics and Photonics of Condensed Matter, Tel: 0371/531-31190, email [email protected]

Offer from the Institute of Chemistry

Representatives of the Institute of Chemistry at Chemnitz University of Technology give schoolgirls an insight into the laboratories and research in the field of chemistry. For reasons of space, the number of participants is limited to 20.

Program:

9 clock : Meeting at the main entrance of the Böttcher building of Chemnitz University of Technology

(Street of Nations 62)

: Meeting at the main entrance of the Böttcher building of Chemnitz University of Technology (Street of Nations 62) 9:10 am: Lecture on the job description “Chemist” by Prof. Dr. Johannes Teichert, Professor of Organic Chemistry

Lecture on the job description “Chemist” by Prof. Dr. Johannes Teichert, Professor of Organic Chemistry 9:30 am : Guided tour through the laboratories of the Institute of Chemistry

: Guided tour through the laboratories of the Institute of Chemistry 9:40 am: Presentation: Employee and student with their scientific tasks

Presentation: Employee and student with their scientific tasks 9:50 am: Small professional contribution

Small professional contribution 10 O `clock: Discussion round with students and Dr. Susann Ebert from the professorship for physical chemistry at Chemnitz University of Technology

Discussion round with students and Dr. Susann Ebert from the professorship for physical chemistry at Chemnitz University of Technology 11 clock: Ending

Further information grants Dr. Manfred Karras, Research Associate at the Professorship of Organic Chemistry, Part. 03717531- 38652, email [email protected]

Offers from the Faculty of Mathematics

title : “Postmen and Marriage Problems”

lecturer : Prof. Dr. Christoph Helmberg, Professor of Algorithmic and Discrete Mathematics

Time : 9:15 am to 10:45 am

Ort : Reichenhainer Straße 39, room 638 (6th floor)

Contents : How can a computer program be used to determine the shortest circular route for a postman that goes through all the streets that the courier has to visit at least once? The lecture gives an answer by abstracting the task in a computer-friendly way in a historical journey and starting from Euler. The next step is the route planning used in every navigation device today using Dijkstra’s algorithm. In the last step, the so-called “mating or marriage problem” is explained, which is also used in dating apps, for example. The lecture closes with an outlook on the related round trip problem of parcel couriers and its applications.

: “Postmen and Marriage Problems” : Prof. Dr. Christoph Helmberg, Professor of Algorithmic and Discrete Mathematics : 9:15 am to 10:45 am : Reichenhainer Straße 39, room 638 (6th floor) : How can a computer program be used to determine the shortest circular route for a postman that goes through all the streets that the courier has to visit at least once? The lecture gives an answer by abstracting the task in a computer-friendly way in a historical journey and starting from Euler. The next step is the route planning used in every navigation device today using Dijkstra’s algorithm. In the last step, the so-called “mating or marriage problem” is explained, which is also used in dating apps, for example. The lecture closes with an outlook on the related round trip problem of parcel couriers and its applications. title: Exercise in higher mathematics

lecturer: Bernd Kässemodel, research associate at the Professorship of Applied Analysis

Time: 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m

Ort: Weinhold building (Reichenhainer Straße 70), room W017

Further information grants Dr. Franziska Nestler, research associate at the Chair of Applied Functional Analysis, phone: 0371/531-32839, email [email protected]

Offer from the Research Center for Materials, Architectures and Integration of Nanomembranes (MAIN) at Chemnitz University of Technology

title:

Laboratory Visit: “Microautonomous Systems in Biological Environments”

Lab visit „Microautonomous systems in biological environments“

(bilingual event)

lecturers:

Prof. Dr. Oliver G. Schmidt, Scientific Director of the MAIN Research Center

dr Vineeth Bandari, research associate at the Professorship of Material Systems in Nanoelectronics

Anna-Maria Placht, Research Associate at the Material Systems of Nanoelectronics

Time: 9:55 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. (duration: max. 45 minutes.

Ort: Main entrance of the research center MAIN (Rosenbergstraße 6), ring the bell if necessary

Contents: Microscopically small robots and other microautonomous electronic systems are crucial technical building blocks for the world of tomorrow, be it in the fields of sensor technology or medical technology. The adaptation of these systems to the living environment of humans, animals and plants – i.e. to biological and biologically inspired environments – is a crucial detail in order to achieve social benefits with these applications.

Scientists at Chemnitz University of Technology have been developing such systems for many years and even hold the world record for the smallest microelectronic robot in the world (Guinness Book of Records 2020).

In the laboratory tour, scientists at the MAIN research center provide first-hand insights into the challenges of their daily work – to unite the worlds of microautonomous systems and biological or bio-inspired environments.

For reasons of space, the number of participants is limited to eight.

Abstract: Microscopically small robots and other micro-autonomous electronic systems are crucial technical building blocks for the world of tomorrow, be it in the fields of sensor technology or medical technology. The adaptation of these systems to the living environment of humans, animals and plants, i.e. to biological and biologically inspired environments, is a crucial detail in order to achieve social benefits with the applications. Scientists at Chemnitz University of Technology have been developing such systems for many years and even hold the world record for the smallest microelectronic robot in the world (Guinness Book of Records 2020). In the laboratory tour, two representatives of the natural and engineering sciences at the MAIN research center provide first-hand insights into, examples from and challenges of their daily work to unite the worlds of microautonomous systems and biologically or bio-inspired environments.

The number of participants is limited to eight.

Further information grants Dr. Thomas Blaudeck, Tel. 0371/531-35610 or -20100, email: [email protected]

Offer from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Chemnitz University of Technology

Title: Welding technology in action: Make new from old

Ort: School and student workshop of the TU Chemnitz (Reichenhainer Straße 70),

Hall F (Room C28.012)

Time: 8am to 10:30am and 10:30am to 1pm

Contents: Employees in the student workshop show schoolgirls how to use welding technology to make figures out of old metal parts.

Registration from Christian Vogel on Tel. 0371(531-32285 or email: [email protected]

Offers from the Faculty of Economics at Chemnitz University of Technology

Title: Insights into the job of a “research assistant”

Ort: Meet in front of the Faculty of Economics building, Reichenhainer Straße 39

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m

Contents: What does a research assistant actually do? What is it like to work at a university? What options does economics offer? The event offers schoolgirls an insight into everyday work as a researcher. This includes:

– a tour of the campus Reichenhainer Straße of the TU Chemnitz

– Lunch in the canteen

– an open question and answer session on various aspects of the job description “scientist”

Registration from Constanze Pfaff by phone 0371/531-33955 or email [email protected], or from Christian Huber by phone 0371/531-30360 or email [email protected] tu-chemnitz.de

Title: Insights into the job of a “research assistant” (including attending an exercise)

Ort: Meet in front of the Faculty of Economics building, Reichenhainer Straße 39

Time: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m

Contents: What does a research assistant actually do? What is it like to work at a university? What options does economics offer? The event offers schoolgirls an insight into everyday work as a researcher.

This includes:

– an open question and answer session on various aspects of the job profile

– Participation in a training event on the subject of “Taxation of different legal forms and combinations of legal forms”

Registration from Anne Breither by phone 0371/531-39960 or email [email protected] or by Christian Huber by phone 0371/531-30360 or email [email protected] -chemnitz.de

Offer from the Center for Equal Opportunities at Chemnitz University of Technology

title: Mentoring-Project „Girls-Tandem“

lecturers: Nicole Dietrich and a student mentor

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

Ort: n.n.

Contents: The Center for Equal Opportunities provides information about the schoolgirls’ mentoring project “Girls-Tandem”. A student mentor reports on the individually tailored offers for schoolgirls to get to know the university, everyday student life and much more and also provides information about the exciting cross-tandem supporting program.

Registration and further information from Nicole Dietrich, program coordinator for mentoring projects, Tel. 0371/531-36625, email [email protected]

Matthias Fejes

21.04.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.