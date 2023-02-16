Oil palm cultivation is the largest in Colombia with almost 600,000 hectares distributed in four palm-growing areas, being the agricultural sector that has grown the most in the last decade in the country.

The palm sector has close to 7,000 producers, of which 72% are small-scale, that is, with less than 20 hectares, although on average the small ones have 8.6 hectares. That is why cultivation is associated with progress and generating new opportunities, not just to survive.

It has been identified that, in the crop cycle, a producer who has between 8 and 10 hectares can obtain a net monthly income of $3.5 million.

The 2022 production reached a historical figure of 1.77 million tons of Crude Palm Oil (ACP) and a value of $9.71 billion.

74% of sales were made in the local market and the remaining 26% in the international market. Within the 1.3 million tons sold in the local market, 44% was destined for biodiesel, 47% for human consumption and 7% for the concentrated food industry.

Thanks to the weather, good prices and the areas renovated in previous years, especially with OXG hybrid cultivars, the 2023 production is expected to reach 1.8 million tons of APC, which augurs a good 2023 in productive terms.

Regarding exports, although they were 26% of total production, they represented USD 999 million, contributing to the diversification of the export basket.

Half of Colombian palm oil exports are destined for Europe. However, two nearby destinations stand out, such as Brazil (20% of external sales) and Mexico (14% of exports), which, although they are producers of vegetable oils, are both in deficit.

A representative theme is the explanation of palm oil in inflation. Although food and non-alcoholic beverages had a high contribution to 2022 inflation, the month-on-month contribution of edible oils was decreasing month-on-month.

Palm oil is the most competitive vegetable oil, taking into account its lower price compared to soybean, sunflower and rapeseed. This dynamic has allowed the adequate supply of the national market.

The inflation of edible oils in 2022 comes with a downward trend, given that the international price has been decreasing, and that the Market Representation Rate (TRM) has been stabilizing, which has resulted in a lower national price.

Within the framework of the 10 principles of Sustainable Palm Oil from Colombia, more than 3,700 measurements of the Sustainability Index have been carried out, in which the existing gaps in economic, environmental and social terms have been identified.

The idea is to start closing these gaps with adequate technical assistance, especially to certify small producers in the production of sustainable palm oil in Colombia. Fedepalma’s goal for 2025 is to have half of the producers certified in this scheme.

Among the challenges of the sector for 2023, are the additional requirements that the European market is asking for, such as traceability and access to international markets in the face of new regulations.

Another of the challenges of the sector is to achieve greater security for palm-growing areas, a condition that has been deteriorating and is essential to properly develop the activity.

Comments