Get to know the cast of ‘Palpito’, this second season.
Ana Lucía Domínguez, one of the most memorable faces on Colombian television, returns in this production.
Michel Brown, considered one of the most handsome of the novels, will have an imposing role in this Netflix production
Sebastián Martínez, whose most recent roles show him how warm someone is, will give many surprises.
Juan Fernando Sánchez, a native of Manizales, will teach acting and dramatic art before the cameras.
Julian Cerati comes from an important role in ‘The first time’, by Dago García.
At 29, Valeria Emiliani, who participated in Los Morales, comes to demonstrate her talent once again.
Mauricio Cujar is one of the most remembered faces in hostile roles, but he is always a reliable letter to interpret them.
Jacqueline Arenal is a beloved Cuban in Colombia. Her roles have meant an indelible memory for many, as in ‘Los Reyes’
Nina Rodríguez explores her acting skills with all the toys. And so she is this talented singer and model.