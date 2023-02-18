The closest events have been scheduled this Saturday, February 18, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Vía 40 in Barranquilla with the ‘Rey Momo Parade’ at 7:00 p.m. on 17th Street, the official concert of the Barranquilla Carnival will take place at the Romelio Martínez.

On celebrating 120 years since it began as an official event of the festivities, this Saturday the Battle of Flowers will have the participation of 73 folkloric groups of different expressions of the Barranquilla Carnival and 60 costumes between groups and individuals, as well as more than 20 floats and 20 musical cars with live orchestras that will be at the Cumbiódromo.

The Battle of Flowers is the most symbolic parade of the Barranquilla Carnival, created in 1903 by General Heriberto Vengoechea to mark the end of the Thousand Days War.

On Sunday and Monday, meanwhile, there will be the parades of the Great Parade, of Tradition and Comparsas, in which the expressions and folkloric groups, the cultural essence of the festivities, are combined. From Kienyke.com We will be reporting the most important events of this celebration.

With information from EFE Agency*