Get to know the Cuenca agency that will attend extended hours for identity cards

From August 14 to 18, 2023, the Civil Registry extends its regular opening hours to the public, only for the identification service,

In Cuenca, the agency that will provide this service from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. is El Batán, located on Avenida México and Unidad Nacional.

The objective of the extension of hours is that citizens who do not have their identity document can obtain it, prior to the elections on Sunday, August 20.

These are the agencies that at the national level will extend the opening hours:

How to get the ID?

To access the identity card service, you must schedule an appointment through “Online Civil Registry”.

The service fee is $16.00 per renewal and can be paid online or in cash at affiliated payment locations:

Users belonging to the priority care group (elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women) do not require an appointment to access the service.

According to article 12 of the Code of Democracy, you can pay with your ID or passport, regardless of its expiration date.

