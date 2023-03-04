Seven months after Gustavo Petro Urrego was in the Presidency of the Republic, his first government scandal broke out. Your son Nicholas Petro is questioned for allegedly receiving money for his campaign from former drug traffickers such as Samuel Santander Lopesierra Gutiérrez, better known as the ‘Marlboro Man’.

But, who is the ‘Marlboro Man’? Long before his name was in the press at the end of the the 90’s for his political actions and was captured for his illegal activities, the ‘Marlboro Man’ He was already known by his natural name, Samuel Santander Lopesierra Gutiérrez or ‘Santa’ Lopesierra, for the greetings he received from many Vallenato music artists.

His name echoed on the Caribbean coast by voices like that of the ‘Chief of Junta’ Diomedes Díaz and maestro Jorge Oñate with songs like ‘El hombre tuyo’, where he mentions Lopesierra as the future senator.

Until then the ‘Marlboro Man’, as documented by the national press, He was a cigarette and liquor merchant from Maicao who had been active in politics.

According to a profile made by Visible Congress of the University of the AndesLopesierra was first a Maicao councilor representing the Movimiento Independiente Liberal (MIL), founded by his father and later in 1988 deputy of the Assembly with 11,000 votes.

A journey that paved the way to achieve a seat as a congressman in the year 1994 as a representative of the Liberal Party, but that it took a short time to be in the ‘look at the authorities for their illegal activities, including smuggling.

In 1997 Bogota authorities captured Lopesierra, who was later extradited to the United States for drug trafficking.

It is so the man 61 years oldEducated at the Liceo Cervantes in Barranquilla and graduated as an economist with a specialization in finance from South Illinois University in the United States, he became a figure on the Caribbean coast that is part of the old “underworld” of drug trafficking.

THE PRESENT

However, now the ‘Marlboro Man’ with his return to Colombia from the August 2021after paying his sentence in the North American country, is once again in the arena of public opinion when he is accused of delivering $600 million to the Gustavo Petro campaign through his son Nicolás Petro.

The details emerged from the ex-wife of the president’s son, Daysuris Vasquez, in an interview with Semana Magazine.

“Everyone knows that and now he aspires to the Mayor’s Office (Lopesierra), if I’m not wrong, of Maicao (La Guajira). Nicolás received money from that man, more than 600 million for the father’s campaign. That never legally reached the campaign because he kept that money, and so on. A man from Cartagena, the ‘Turco’ Hilsaca, I think his name is; he also received it in my apartment ”, Vasquez assured.

For the explosive statements the General Prosecutor of the Nation announced an investigation against Nicolás Petro.

“A group of prosecutors, investigators and experts was formed who went to Barranquilla and have already begun the first proceedings with the complainant Day Vásquez”the Prosecutor’s Office reported.