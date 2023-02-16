ZENÚ GOLD MUSEUM IN CARTAGENA OPENS ITS DOORS TOMORROW

Get to know the “Sound Universe” of pre-Hispanic Colombia

Yanis Florian



February 16, 2023 – 10:16 AM

The Zenú Gold Museum will reopen its doors tomorrow with its renovated spaces and a new curatorship that will invite its visitors to learn about the various forms of amphibian life that existed on the coast and in the savannahs of the Colombian Caribbean for more than 6,000 years. of history.

The museum opens after being closed for almost five years, during which time several investigations were carried out on pre-Hispanic wind musical instruments, studies in which archaeologists, musicians, musicologists and ethnomusicologists participated.

The renewed place talks about the interaction between the landscapes and their inhabitants, the dialogue with the water and the earth, and the important place that women occupied in this society through a journey through the collection of gold, shells and lithics in the state-of-the-art technologies are incorporated for a multimedia experience, with web applications and an organic design inspired by the landscape of this region

In conversation with Lucy Gómez, coordinator of the Museum, the place will open its doors to the public with the Dance of the Coyongos at 9:00 am and will offer a sound experience with Zenúes wind instruments performed by the musician and composer Luis Fernando Franco at 11:00 am at the Bartolomé Calvo Library.

“The pieces with which the museum is going to be inaugurated correspond to sound instruments, both their physical characteristics, such as technical specifications; that is, discipline styles and context. Studies were carried out to see what is around them, what archaeological evidence they have, where they were found. Many are found in the lower areas of San Jorge, in the Serranía de San Jacinto and which is also associated with a musical tradition such as the bagpipes and the millet flute. So these studies have to do with this relationship of pre-Hispanic societies, in which these instruments were elements that maintained a dialogue, a communication with the beings of the environment, of the ecosystems. Music was not only a resource for fun and ritual, but also to establish a dialogue with the beings of nature”, explained Lucy Gómez.

According to the museum coordinator, the collection that will open the doors is called “Sound Universes.” There will also be pieces from “The Earth and the Water”, which has to do with “the societies that inhabited territories between the water and the earth, where there is a presence of bodies of water, such as swamps, pipes, rivers and, in the case of Cartagena, Mar.

“The historical account that the museum has includes what the Cartagena territory is, we are talking about evidence of occupation that dates back nearly 6,000 years. We also have some very old ceramic collections, which are associated with an occupation between 8,000 and 6,000 years ago,” added Gómez.

some history

On March 27, 1982, the first Zenú Gold Museum opened its doors in a colonial house located in the Plaza de Bolívar, with a collection of pieces from different archaeological regions of the country. In 2006 the museum underwent a renovation, which included other pieces and focused on Zenú archaeology. Subsequently, in October 2018, it closed its doors to begin a total renovation that sought to transform it into an avant-garde space, much closer to the region’s population and its cultural diversity.

This new permanent exhibition will exhibit ceramic, clay and shell objects, as well as gold and tumbaga pieces, made by the populations that inhabited the Cartagena Bay, the lower Magdalena River, the Caribbean savannahs and the San Jacinto Mountains. In addition, thanks to different technological resources, it will offer an immersive experience where the visitor will be able to visualize the complexity of these diverse and multicultural territories.

The new museum will have different spaces, distributed as follows:

Floor 1: Visiting room programmed with a series of videos on curatorial research. Main patio, cistern and administrative area.

Floor 2: “6,000 years between land and water” room, which addresses content on amphibian life, mounds, clay women and filigree. “The transforming power of breath” room, with themes on the arts of breath, both in sound languages ​​and in foundry. “Hands that braid and filigree” room, which allows a tour of trades such as filigree and arrow cane weaving. Balcony to the main patio and exterior balcony.

Floor 3: Exploratory room.

A more technological museum

Among the technological novelties that the new museum will have are: a floor-to-ceiling video wall, two digital devices to bring visitors closer to the amphibian world and sound languages, as well as surround audio installations.

Some of the services that the museum will offer will be guided tours at fixed times, guided tours on demand in Colombian Sign Language, pedagogical animations for students, loan of didactic suitcases, workshops to get closer to the cultural richness of the Colombian Caribbean and Wi-Fi.

The new Zenú Gold Museum will be a more inclusive and accessible place thanks to adaptations that allow, for example, having a universal bathroom and sanitary batteries for children, and enjoying level floors and an elevator that facilitate the movement of people with mobility restricted.