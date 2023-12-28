Get to know the Tree of Hope, a tribute to the victims of Covid-19

COVID-19 left a total of 18,711 victims in Antioquia during the pandemic. As a tribute to these people, since December 26, a tree measuring 236 centimeters high by 236 centimeters wide, eight faces in a cross, weighing 400 kilos in autumn tones, stands in the Parque de la Vida.

There, passers-by will be able to see a QR code that takes them to a platform where they will find the names of each of the victims of the virus and will be able to leave their messages of sympathy and condolences. This can also be accessed from the link:

It is worth remembering that the first person with COVID in the department was reported on March 9, 2020 and was a 50-year-old woman from Spain. A month later, on April 6, the first fatality was recorded, a 91-year-old woman with multiple pathologies.

“It is a very beautiful moment through the Tree of Hope to remember, to remember, to pass through the hearts of the victims of COVID again. Thank you to all of you health professionals for all your efforts. We celebrate life today but we cannot forget those who left us and this tree should remind us of hope to continue,” said the rector of the University of Antioquia, John Jairo Arboleda.

Those who died in the pandemic

The pandemic was declared over on June 30, 2022 and left in its wake more than 7.5 million deaths in the world, a little more than 140 thousand in Colombia of which 18,711 were in Antioquia. The daughter of one of them, Luis Alfonso Brand Pimienta, employee of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Antioquia, thanked this tribute on behalf of all the families who lost a loved one due to the disease.

“I saw the tree and I remembered that my dad said that people should write and plant trees and he planted three thousand trees in Thames because he said it was needed for people to breathe. Today, after 32 months of pain, he also remembers himself with a lot of love because he was an excellent father, husband, son, grandfather and everyone here remembers him for the excellent companion he was,” said María Alejandra Brand, daughter of Luis Alfonso.

For his part, the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria Correa, stated that it makes no sense to end this government that defends life, without paying tribute to these victims and recognizing the health heroes who faced the pandemic and gave their lives to save many others.

“This tribute will always be small compared to his example, his sacrifice and his greatness. May this tree serve as a stimulus on the path of doing through memory, remembering our absentees due to COVID and also the health heroes, moving forward in the reflection of putting care and honor as the first priority. and the defense of life,” said the president.

