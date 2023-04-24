Get up tight, move, fight together, Shuangyashan attracts investment, sets off a strong offensive, and starts running at full speed

Shuangyashan City.

Cooperation signing.

The construction site of the Fengfan energy storage equipment manufacturing project started.

Staff at the wind power clean energy manufacturing base are doing wind turbine assembly.

□Text/Photo by our reporter Pan Hongyu

In the spring of fighting, all the staff speeded up.

Visiting companies one by one, negotiating projects one by one, striving for cooperation intentions… This spring, with the introduction of a number of major projects signed and landed in Shuangyashan, a new wave of investment promotion is spreading in this hot land.

Keeping up with the footsteps of spring, Shuangyashan will go all out to grasp projects, promote investment, and optimize the environment with an aggressive attitude of daring to venture and do it, and strive to be the first. “, playing the strongest voice for high-quality development.

High-level promotion set off a new upsurge in attracting investment

On the twelfth day of the first month of the lunar calendar this year, Shuangyashan held an investment promotion work promotion meeting, requiring party members and cadres to get up, move, and fight together from the beginning of the new year, start a new battle, see a new atmosphere, and quickly set off a spring offensive for investment attraction to ensure a successful completion Annual goals and tasks. Shao Guoqiang, secretary of the Shuangyashan Municipal Party Committee, put forward: “The work of attracting investment should be planned and promoted at a higher level and with a higher standard, with full strength, full bow, and full bow, and strive for the best result of investment attraction with the greatest efforts.” The loud and loud words sent a strong signal to the whole city to attract investment, grasp projects and develop industries.

The leader takes the lead, keeps an eye on the target, and grasps it to the end. In early spring and February, Shao Guoqiang led a team to Beijing, Hebei, Jiangsu, Guangdong and other places to connect with well-known enterprises and carry out investment promotion and project negotiation activities.

City-level leaders took command, and county and district leaders led the expedition. Went to Shanghai and Guangxi, went to Zhejiang and Fujian, and signed contracts with key large enterprises and groups, driving all levels and departments of the city to find business opportunities and attract projects, forming a good atmosphere for investment promotion in the whole region. The high-frequency docking has created a new “Shuangyashan acceleration”: the 100,000-ton natural graphite anode material project with a total investment of 3 billion yuan has started construction, realizing the leapfrog development of the entire industrial chain of graphite integration; the new project with a total investment of 17.7 billion yuan The first phase of the wind power clean energy manufacturing base project of the energy comprehensive demonstration base project, the first wind turbine was successfully rolled off the production line not long ago, marking the historical breakthrough of the wind power equipment manufacturing industry in the eastern part of our province from scratch.

Clarify ideas, position accurately, and clarify direction. Shuangyashan has determined the new tasks of attracting investment, making new breakthroughs in the number of projects, and ranking in the forefront of the province in terms of business environment. This year, the city put forward the “three focuses” of investment promotion, focusing on the key points of investment promotion.

Focus on key industries and attract investment. Carry out industrial chain investment promotion around the “six leading industries” such as coal, electric power, steel, grain processing, new materials, tourism and health care, and aim at the short board of the chain to attract investment accurately. Continue to do a good job of “grain head food end” and “farm head work end”. Relying on grain deep processing projects such as Wanli Runda and Sichuan Hongzhan, highlight the direction of food, high-end, and bio-oriented, take the road of intensive processing, and tap value-added in the whole chain potential.

Focus on the “four economies” to attract investment. In response to the needs of the masses for “agriculture, medicine, food, security” and other aspects, cultivate and introduce food industry, seed industry, biological agriculture, and green food projects. Give full play to the advantages of the ice and snow market and attract investment from well-known ice and snow equipment companies.

Focus on key areas to attract investment. Focus on economically developed areas such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the Bohai Rim region, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to attract investment, and carry out targeted investment promotion activities.

A set of data shows that in the first quarter of this year, the city carried out 208 investment promotion activities, resulting in 86 contracted projects with a contract value of 45.6 billion yuan.

Attract the big and attract the strong to create a strong magnetic field for agglomeration industries

On April 13, Shuangyashan City joined hands with Zhongjia Minyuan Industrial Group to sign contracts for 12 projects. The implementation of these projects will inject new vitality into the city’s high-quality development of industrial parks, biomedicine, and energy agriculture.

The reporter saw at the site of the windsurfing energy storage equipment manufacturing project, which started construction on April 7, that workers were working hard. The total investment of the project is 1.05 billion yuan, and the designed annual output of battery energy storage equipment is 6 million kilowatts. It will be completed in December 2025. After the project is put into production, it can realize an annual sales income of 1.5 billion yuan, a profit of 250 million yuan, a tax of 100 million yuan, and 300 new jobs.

Relying on and giving full play to its own resource advantages, Shuangyashan has fully implemented the industrial chain length system, established special classes for coal, food, digital, and creative, and made great efforts to extend the industrial chain of raw material processing, insisting on “reducing what is lacking, and making up for what is weak “, continue to replenish the chain, extend the chain and strengthen the chain, take the lead in making good project reserves, and realize the transformation from the past point-to-point investment promotion mode of discussing projects based on projects, to the precise investment promotion of industrial chain investment and targeting at the short board of the chain.

The whole city presses the “fast forward button” to attract investment, and a batch of strategic emerging industrial projects have achieved results. The planned construction of a total investment of 58.33 billion yuan in the transformation and demonstration of the “integration of wind, water, fire and storage” comprehensive energy base project in the coal mining subsidence area of ​​Shuangyashan City will open a new channel for power transmission in Northeast China; Baoqing humic acid and montan wax 1,000-ton pilot project was put into operation; Jianlong 40MW ultra-high temperature and ultra-high pressure comprehensive utilization power generation project was connected to the grid for power generation; 9 projects including CSSC Wind Power, Guoneng Baoqing, and Guangdong Yudean strived for new projects The energy index is 1.45 million kilowatts, and it is ready to start construction; Jianlong Group’s 1.5 million tons of coking, hydrogen-based shaft furnace smelting, vanadium liquid flow energy storage demonstration base and other projects are progressing smoothly; Obesa Building Materials Industrial Park, Lianfeng International The construction of urban complexes resumed; the construction of a number of county and district projects such as Baoqing Cold Chain Logistics Base, Friendship China Grain Storage and Logistics, and Raohe Green Industry Processing Park was accelerated. This year, the city has reserved 201 key construction projects with an annual planned investment of 16.6 billion yuan, including 52 provincial-level key projects with an annual planned investment of 11.8 billion yuan. Realized 107 key projects of “starting construction in spring”, with an annual planned investment of 5.8 billion yuan.

“Currently, Shuangyashan is in a critical period of transformation and high-quality development. The city’s investment promotion work is in accordance with the overall requirements of the transformation from resource advantages to economic advantages, the transformation from coal economy to non-coal economy, and the transformation from raw materials to materials. The size of individual projects has achieved a leap from tens of millions to hundreds of millions, billions or even tens of billions. The implementation of these large projects has not only stabilized the economic fundamentals, but also greatly improved future development. A solid foundation has been laid,” said Gong Zhenjiang, Mayor of Shuangyashan City.

Optimizing the construction acceleration of environmental service projects

A few days ago, the Shuangyashan 100,000-ton natural graphite anode material project encountered difficulties in the construction, and the equipment installation plan had to be postponed. After the Shuangyashan Economic and Technological Development Zone learned about the situation, it set up a special team for one hour, entered the construction site for one hour, and gave advice on “one policy for one case” for one hour. The person in charge of the enterprise said with deep emotion: “The Economic and Technological Development Zone did everything possible to help coordinate and solve difficulties and problems. We got the power supply plan and design drawings in the shortest possible time, and all relevant procedures were coordinated and completed, which solved the urgent need of the enterprise. We Praise for such a business environment.”

The key to the implementation of the project lies in the people, and the key point is to do it. Shuangyashan has innovated mechanisms, strengthened services, and boosted implementation. It has formulated a promotion plan for city-level leadership guarantees for key projects, established a chief waiter system for leaders of municipal departments, and implemented “housekeeper-style” and “point-to-point” enterprise-based services. All counties and districts have established their own “double promotion” mechanism with reference to city-level leaders, forming a “four one” work system of “one leader, one special class, one system, and one shot to the end”. Establish 8 industrial chain investment promotion groups, compile investment lists, carefully package investment promotion projects, select target enterprises for key projects, carry out door-to-door investment promotion, and send small teams to carry out on-site investment promotion all year round. Strengthen the approval and implementation of capital, labor, land, water, electricity, transportation and other elements to provide a strong guarantee for project construction.

A good business environment is a crucial “regional domain card” for attracting investment. Sun Xiaohui, director of Shuangyashan Economic Cooperation Promotion Bureau, said that the city will further optimize the business environment around the “three measures”. Optimize the government affairs environment for examination and approval services, minimize links, optimize processes, and reduce time limits to create a barrier-free environment for enterprises to land, complete and put into production; It is deserted and quiet in the middle of the cold, and it is indifferent after operation. Improve the environment for project landing elements, and make every effort to solve supporting problems, so that enterprises can operate and develop with peace of mind; make every effort to solve the problem of employment, and provide strong labor resource support for large investment. Create a law-based environment that respects business and business, and attracts more businessmen to invest and start business in Shuangyashan without any worries, so as to contribute to high-quality development.

On April 7th, at the Shuangyashan Sub-meeting where the key projects of high-quality development in the province will start intensively in 2023, Shao Guoqiang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, reported the construction of key projects in Shuangyashan City to the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government in the form of a video connection and stated that the city will seriously Implement the decision-making and deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, with the high-spirited attitude of “the first battle is the decisive battle, the beginning is the sprint, and the beginning is the first”, and go all out to run the “acceleration” of project construction, and contribute “Shuangyashan power” to the revitalization and development of the province.