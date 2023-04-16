Getafe and Barcelona do not find the goal and share the points 0-0 – Diario La Página

The game played this Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, between Getafe and Barça, ended in a goalless draw between the two contenders.

Getafe entered the match wanting to improve their score in the standings after losing the last match against Real Sociedad by a score of 2-0. For its part, Barcelona reaped a goalless draw against Girona, adding a point in the last game played in the competition.

After the result obtained, the Getafense team is fifteenth at the end of the game, while Barça continues as leader of LaLiga.

During the first half there were no goals from any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team was lucky in front of goal in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

The coach of Getafe gives entry to Portu, Angel Algobia, Carles Aleñá, Gonzalo Villar and Pedro Gaston Alvarez Sosa for Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, Nemanja Maksimovic, Munir El Haddadi, Damián Suárez and Enes Unal, while Barça gives the green light to Eric García , Ferrán Torres, Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre Carral, who replaced Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Franck Kessie and Rafinha.

The referee showed three yellow cards. The locals saw two of them (Omar Alderete and Damián Suárez) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Gavi.

Barcelona continues as the leader of LaLiga with 73 points, instead of access to the Champions League, while Getafe stayed in fifteenth place with 31 points after the game.

The next LaLiga commitment for Getafe is against Mallorca, while Barcelona will face Atlético de Madrid.