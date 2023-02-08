Julian Andres Santa

The Colombian Under-20 National Team plays a good role and so far has enforced its location in the South American Championship of the category, where in the final phase it has two victories and one defeat, getting closer and closer to securing the ticket to the Championship of the world. Those led by Héctor Cárdenas continue to evolve in their game and are making the fans fall in love, who have accompanied them in large numbers in their commitments played at the Campín de Bogotá, with an average of more than 30,000 spectators in their three games so far.

The illusion of the title

The Tricolor team wants to repeat what was done by the 2005 team, with Radamel Falcao García and company, where they were champions in the Eje Cafetero. This was expressed by the technical director Héctor Cárdenas. “Colombia is a team that is growing with the passing of the matches, which suited them very well in Bogotá and which will surely finish this Sudamericano. We are thinking game by game, we are going with the firm hope of being champions and we are going to work and compete against Brazil, because we want to win that game”.

Third in the final phase

Let’s remember that the first four teams will qualify for the World Cup in Indonesia that will be played from May 20 to June 11 of this year. In addition, up to third place they will obtain a place in the Pan American Games in Chile, from October 20 to November 5, 2023. The Colombian National Team is located in the final phase position table in third place and although it is very Close to the World Cup, mathematically they have not yet obtained the quota and they will have to go out to secure it in the two days that remain.

final phase positions

1. Brazil. 9 points. +7 goal difference

2. Uruguay. 9 points. +5

3. Columbia. 6 points. +3

4. Paraguay. 1 point. -5

5. Venezuela. 1 point. -6

6. Ecuador. 0 points. -4

This is how the fourth date will be played tomorrow

3:00pm Ecuador vs Venezuela

5:30pm Uruguay vs. Paraguay

8:00pm Colombia vs Brazil

Programming last date. Sunday

Ecuador vs Paraguay

Brazil vs Uruguay

Colombia vs Venezuela

*Times are to be confirmed.