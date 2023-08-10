Getting to know Cartagena by bike: the must-see sites of the Heroic City

One of the most beautiful and touristic cities in Colombia is Cartagena de Indias. If you love riding a bike and want to tour one of the most incredible destinations in the country, then don’t miss this article.

Cartagena de Indias is known as The Heroic City and is located on the north coast of Colombia. Its natural beauty and its historical heritage make this destination one of the most visited in the country.

As the great Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez said: “It was enough for me to take a step inside the wall to see it in all its grandeur in the mauve light of six in the evening, and I could not suppress the feeling of having been born again.

Prepare your bike to tour Cartagena

Before starting this trip on two wheels, prepare your bike with everything you need to enjoy a wonderful ride in one of the most beautiful cities in our country. find all bicycle accessories what you need in places like Falabella, and prepare your transportation.

Between the accessories for cyclists The most important things that you should not forget to be able to ride a bicycle with greater comfort and safety are the helmet, the lights, and also gloves and glasses if you wish.

On the other hand, some of the bike accessories that you can find on the market are designed to offer more practicality when riding a bicycle, such as water bottles or more comfortable seats.

There is a wide variety of bicycle accessories that you can choose to prepare your two-wheeled transport and go out to explore the most beautiful destinations in Colombia, in this case Cartagena de Indias.

Also, if you love adventure tourism and want to walk on uneven or mountainous terrain, you can also buy mountain bike accessories to make each of your walks more comfortable and safe.

Security

In addition to buying a helmet, lights, gloves and everything you need to be able to ride a bike, don’t forget that it is essential to also have a Bicycle padlock to be able to leave it anywhere with more security.

You can find different models of bike safety locks to choose the one that you consider most suitable for you. Any of them will be essential to be able to go out and explore any site.

Los bike locks They are used when the cyclist stops to drink or eat something, buy something in a store or simply contemplate a landscape, among other situations. In this way, the bicycle can be left tied somewhere with its padlock, for more security.

Have one of the models of bike locks It is essential to be able to go out with more peace of mind and enjoy each walk to the fullest. You can choose the size, design and price you want.

Hay small padlocksmedium, large, chain, two keys, with key, rigid, flexible and many more styles so you can choose the one that best suits you.

The most important thing: the bike

If you don’t have one yet bicycle or you want to buy a new model to enjoy walking and getting to know new places, then you can choose between the different models that are sold in places like Falabella.

In the category of bike sale You will be able to find urban, road, mountain, touring bikes and many other models. Also, you can choose your bike according to size, brand and design.

You can also find a wide variety of cheap bikes to buy what you want without spending more.

Among the different models of bicycles on promotion you will be able to find your next bicycle, to equip it with everything you need and start touring the streets of the beautiful city of Cartagena de Indias.

Cartagena by bike

You can visit all the sites in Cartagena at any time of the day, although the best times to do so are in the morning, between seven and ten, or later in the afternoon, between four and six.

During those moments of the day you will be able to enjoy all the beautiful landscapes of the Heroic City without suffering from the midday heat. Still, it’s always a good time to take a walk and enjoy biking.

In addition, if you are going to go to Cartagena de Indias for several days, it is recommended that to visit the old city by bicycle you go on a Sunday, which is when fewer people circulate and you can walk more calmly.

You can go with your own bicycle to tour Cartagena, or you can also rent one right there. There are many places to rent bikes and there are also tours that take place. You decide if you want to take a paid tour, a free one or ride a bike without a guide. All options are possible.

The must-see sites

In Cartagena de Indias there are many unmissable places to visit. Among them are the walled city, the Getsemaní neighborhood, the Castillo de San Felipe, Parque Bolívar, the San Diego neighborhood, and Playa Morena. Below we will learn more about each of these places.

● Walled city

The walled city is one of the most important tourist destinations in Cartagena. It is an 11-kilometre walk along the walls that preserve some of the most important historical buildings in the city.

Taking your bike and strolling through this magical place at sunset can be one of the most beautiful walks to do in the Heroic City. From Santo Domingo, one of the most important points in this area, you can enjoy the sunset over the Caribbean Sea, living a unique moment.

In addition, in this part of the city you will find many buildings to visit such as the San Francisco Javier, San Ignacio, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and Santa Catalina bastions, the vaults that are located between these last two bastions, the Puerta del Reloj (the entrance classical), the Plaza de los Coches, the Cathedral of Santa Catalina de Alejandría and the Plaza de la Aduana, which is the largest in Cartagena, and was originally the Plaza de Armas.

At this point in the walled city, you can also visit the mansion where the founder of Cartagena, Pedro de Heredia, lived. Undoubtedly, the Walled City is a place that you cannot miss on your trip to Cartagena.

When you go by bicycle you can travel the 11 kilometers of walls to discover the magic of each one of the corners of this historic place.

● Neighborhood of Gethsemane

Another of the most visited, and most beautiful, destinations that you can visit in Cartagena de Indias is the Getsemaní neighborhood. It is located across the Muelle de los Pegasos and is one of the most beautiful destinations in the city, also full of history.

Originally, this neighborhood was inhabited by port workers, freed slaves and native communities, and they were excluded from the city center by the great wall.

With the passage of time, the Getsemaní neighborhood acquired a new identity, and today you can walk through its beautiful colorful streets, learning more about its history and enjoying one of the most bohemian areas of Cartagena.

Every year that passes, Gethsemane gets more beautiful. Its small and simple houses and its colorful facades, together with its narrow and cobbled streets give this neighborhood a magical air that you cannot miss.

In addition, in this neighborhood you can find many hostels and bars to stop for a drink or eat a delicious dish and recharge your batteries to continue your two-wheeled ride.

Among the most beautiful places in this neighborhood are Plaza de la Trinidad, where there are usually open-air musical shows, and Calle San Juan, where the most incredible murals in the area are found.

San Felipe Castle

One of the must-see sites that you can get to on foot by bike in Cartagena is the Castillo de San Felipe. It is the largest castle in the place and its construction took 150 years. It is located on a hill and it is really an impressive place to see.

Discovering the history of each site has a particular charm. Visiting the Castillo de San Felipe you will be able to learn more about the history and culture of Cartagena, and also, you will be able to ride a bicycle there enjoying the beautiful landscape.

● Bolivar Park

Bolívar Park is located in the old city of Cartagena, in the center of the place. Around it are some of the most important buildings of the Heroic City such as the Cathedral of Santa Catalina de Alejandría, the Gold Museum and the Palace of the Inquisition.

On your walk through the historic center of Cartagena you can stop to get some air, rest and enjoy the beautiful landscape offered by this urban park full of trees and large palm trees that will provide you with the shade you need after pedaling.

In addition, you can lock the bicycle with the padlock and visit the interior of these three buildings that surround the park, to learn more about the history of each one of them, and in turn learning more about the culture of the place.

● San Diego neighborhood

After visiting the walled city, the Getsemaní neighborhood, the San Felipe castle and the Bolívar Park, you cannot miss the beautiful streets of the San Diego neighborhood.

As we mentioned before, the Getsemaní neighborhood is one of the most bohemian areas that you can find in Cartagena today. The same is not the case with San Diego, which is one of the most exclusive and luxurious areas of the place.

Taking a bike ride through this neighborhood will allow you to see and admire the incredible houses from the colonial era, which have large windows with flowers of all colors. It is one of the best places to meet and take pictures.

There are three important squares in this neighborhood: Jose Fernandez, Madrid and San Diego. The three embrace this neighborhood that is one of the jewels of Cartagena de Indias.

Undoubtedly the most visited place within the San Diego neighborhood is the house of the renowned Gabriel García Márquez, along with other buildings such as the Church of Santo Toribio or the iconic Hotel Sofitel Legend Santa Clara.

If you want to know one of the places with the largest number of shops, restaurants and luxury hotels in Cartagena, then you cannot miss visiting the Barrio de San Diego.

● brunette beach

Finally, if you want to leave your bike behind for a moment and enjoy the golden sands and the Caribbean Sea, be sure to visit Playa Morena, where the Fort of San Fernando is also located. It is a very quiet and little-frequented beach, where you can take a break.

This beach is located on Isla Bomba and has the particularity of having the only castle in the middle of the sea in the entire country.

Enjoy the best places in Cartagena de Indias by bike, and discover all the magic of this incredible city that is the favorite destination for thousands of people from Colombia and other countries.

Go for a ride on your bike to watch the sunset from Santo Domingo, or arrive in the morning to the Getsemaní neighborhood to enjoy a unique lunch in one of the most beautiful areas of the city.

Cartagena de Indias has a lot to offer and you can explore each of its streets aboard your bicycle to enjoy a unique ride and live unforgettable moments in one of the most beautiful destinations in the country.

