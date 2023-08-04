Geumsan Ginseng Culture Expert Training Course Recruitment :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

From the 17th to the 21st of November, every Thursday, 13 sessions of 3 hours each



Up to 25 people… Education and experience on the history, culture and art of ginseng

View of Geumsan Ginseng Herbal Medicine Industry Promotion Institute *Resale and DB prohibited

[금산=뉴시스]Reporter Kwak Sang-hoon = Geumsan-gun, Chungcheongnam-do announced on the 4th that it is recruiting students for the Geumsan Ginseng Culture Expert Training Course until the 16th.

This education is provided free of charge and educates on the history of Geumsan ginseng and its influence on culture and art, and provides opportunities to experience the efficacy and use of Geumsan ginseng and experience ginseng culture.

In particular, rather than hard knowledge-oriented education, it is structured so that anyone can be interested in and participate in the class by teaching not only the experience of making makgeolli, wine, and vinegar using Geumsan ginseng, but also the practice of filming and uploading a video of their class to YouTube.

The target audience is Geumsan-gun residents, and the maximum number of applicants is 25.

The training schedule and location will be held every Thursday from the 17th to the 21st of November with a total of 13 courses of 3 hours each at the Geumsan Ginseng and Herbal Medicine Industry Promotion Institute.

A military official said, “We will be able to discover new aspects of Geumsan ginseng through the meeting of Geumsan ginseng and humanities.”

