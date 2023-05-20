Geyer’s market comment: DAX – is there now a new boost because of the record high?

DAX – Is there now a new boost because of the record high?

A new record is often suitable for motivating market participants to make follow-up purchases. In the present case of the DAX, however, some doubts are likely to arise in the short term. At least in the short term, the indicators have entered the overbought area, which should have a braking effect. However, the breakout above the weak resistance has shown that the overall mood is positive enough to generate further price gains. Sales have recently increased slightly, which is an indication that there is a certain willingness to buy among investors. Nevertheless, after reaching the new record high, not too much should be expected. It will be important in the coming week that the breakout level is not undershot again. However, the overbought situation in the indicators should first be reduced.

Dow Jones – Doesn’t want to make a technical statement yet.

Even if the Dow Jones has risen somewhat in the last few days, it cannot yet be said that the technical situation has changed in any particular way. The short-term downtrend is still intact. The resistance line is a few hundred points away. Nothing is to be expected from the indicators, as they are in neutral territory. It should therefore be a while before the US index can test the resistance again.

Gold – starts to weaken again

Although the overall uptrend should not be threatened, the situation for gold has clouded over somewhat. Recent losses have taken the precious metal below weak support. Black gold was only able to recover somewhat on Friday and at least make up for the decline suffered the day before. As the indicators are ahead of buy signals, there is a good chance of a reversal above the old support zone in the coming week. However, the divergence in the MACD indicator should initially prevent a rise to a new record high.

Euro – So kwhen it comes to resistance

Euro/USD

The euro failed to break out of the overriding downward channel. The built up resistance and the wedge have caused a downward movement. In the meantime, a downward trend has established itself, which should still lead to the area of ​​the latent support zone. However, the common currency should not go much further down, since the indicators have already generated buy signals again or are about to do so. A hold in the current range should be on the cards for the coming week.

oil – Downtrend intact, but…

Oil North Sea Brent Futures (linked)

Triangles are resolved in the direction market participants want. According to the pure textbook theory, the upward triangle visible in the chart should be resolved upwards. The coming week will show whether this will happen and whether there is a pronounced triangle at all. The indicators do not give any indication of further development, as they give contradictory signals or no signals at all. In my experience, a breakout of the triangle up and down is equally likely. It remains the statement that the overall downtrend is still intact.

