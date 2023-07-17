Geyer’s market comment: DAX – now the tugging starts, record high as an opportunity and risk

DAX – now the tugging starts, record high as an opportunity and risk

When everyone expected that the DAX would run out of air and that there would now be a strong downward movement, a clear upward movement began. Surely some have also recognized a head and shoulders formation, which was anything but “classic”. The supposed left shoulder is not in symmetry with the overall formation and the turnovers do not match at all. Therefore, one should not now assume that this is currently a negated formation, which usually entails a stronger movement in the opposite direction. So what do you think of the current situation? The recent move higher has not been accompanied by rising sales. The indicators are giving conflicting signals. The record high is within reach again. The market participants are likely to be torn apart as a result of this mixed situation. On the one hand, it would be desirable to generate a new top, on the other hand, there is a fear of another record failure. A test of this is definitely possible in the coming week. The seasonal situation, which is now starting to cloud over, also needs to be taken into account. But it takes a lot of energy to erupt. It remains to be seen whether this is currently available.

Dow Jones – Market breadth is missing for a breakout attempt

The Dow Jones has again moved into the area of ​​massive resistance. The indicators are in the neutral area and do not provide any help for further development. Sales are also at a low level. The seasonality up to the end of September indicates a balanced relationship. All this suggests that the resistance will be difficult to overcome. Whether the market participants will have the strength to generate an upward breakout is just as questionable as with the DAX. For such a breakout, sales should pick up significantly.

Gold – Support held, breakout done.

In the just above $1,900 area, gold has managed to form a small bottom from which the precious metal has now been able to move higher. After the outbreak, however, the upward momentum was lost again in the short term. The indicators are mostly in the overbought area or are already before sell signals. Therefore, the breakout movement could not be refined until now. A particularly strong seasonal phase is currently imminent until October. Therefore, gold could continue to move higher after a brief recovery period.

Euro – leaving the trend channel up again.

Euro/USD

As in 2021, the euro has generated a new breakout from the overriding downtrend channel. This is not yet very pronounced and quite fresh. However, this indicates the current strength of the euro. Of course, with the breakout, the indicators have risen significantly into overbought territory. Accordingly, a correction movement to the breakout zone is likely to take place in the short term. Overall, however, a changed technical situation must be assumed.

Oil – Breakout occurs, now a pull back is coming

Oil North Sea Brent Futures (linked)

Oil has managed to rise above the resistance that has been forming over the past few weeks. This rise was dynamic and dragged the indicators into overbought territory. Some are already facing sell signals. Therefore, a pull back to the breakout line can be expected in the coming days. However, the formation of the bottom should be complete.

Bitcoin/USD – No breakout in sight

The situation has not changed for Bitcoin. The fight for the resistance is still intact. Most recently, the cryptocurrency tried to break out with a strong push upwards. However, this was immediately negated the following day. Another attempt to break out failed. The indicators running in the neutral area are therefore unlikely to cause a breakout in the coming week.

What Charts: ProRealTime.com

Publisher, Responsible and Author

Christoph Geyer, CFTE, Lindenstr. 31, 65232 Taunusstein Germany www.christophgeyer.de

This elaboration or parts of it may not be reproduced or passed on without the permission of Christoph Geyer

Important instructions

This information is a marketing document within the meaning of the Securities Trading Act, ie it does not meet all the requirements for investment recommendations and investment strategy recommendations.

No offers; no advice

This information is for informational purposes only and does not represent an individual investment recommendation or an offer to buy or sell securities or other financial instruments. This elaboration alone does not replace individual investor and investment-related advice.

Presentation of value developments

Information on past performance does not allow a reliable forecast for the future. The performance can be influenced by currency fluctuations if the base currency of the security/index differs from EURO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

