Geyer’s market comment: DAX – tripping up

DAX – tripping up

Even if the indicators are currently not helping, the situation on the DAX can be assessed as positive. The last top of March has been overcome. Recently, however, some momentum has been lost. The candle bodies were very small, suggesting uncertainty in the market. A doji (opening and closing price almost at the same level) was also left last Friday. Nevertheless, the upward trend is still intact. The record high is still some way away, but is now within reach. Corrections on the way up are not likely to be out of the question, but the seasonality means that prices can continue to rise.

Dow Jones – resistance is minimum target

The recent uptrend in the Dow Jones has not seen any significant correction yet. In the area above 34,000 points there is a resistance zone that should now be reached. After that, a countermovement is to be expected. The indicators are in the overbought territory and are facing sell signals. Overall, however, the situation for the Dow Jones has continued to improve. A breakout to the upside after the mentioned correction is quite conceivable.

Gold – only a little way to the record high

Actually, it is irrelevant at which dollar price gold is quoted. Purchasing power is what really matters. For short-term investments, however, it is relevant where the precious metal is listed. Shortly before the record high of USD 2075, the yellow metal turned back and recently formed a questionable formation. The last two candles combine to form a shooting star. If this is confirmed at the start of the week, declining prices are to be expected initially. However, this should not be associated with a trend reversal.

Euro – Come another setback?

Euro/USD

Similar to gold, the euro has also formed a composite shooting star. This was done in the area of ​​the recent top. If this formation is confirmed at the start of the week, expect a drop to near the last low. As the indicators are before sell signals, such a countermovement can be expected in the coming week.

Oil – Resistance could have bigger impact.

Oil North Sea Brent Futures (linked)

The burglary scenarios have now all been processed. Both the trend channel and the triangle resolved to the downside. This is no longer an issue with the recent move higher. Rather, the resistance zone is now becoming increasingly important. The indicators are in the overbought territory and are facing sell signals. Therefore, the black gold should have a hard time moving higher. The current zone should therefore be confirmed in the short term.

What Charts: ProRealTime.com

Publisher, Responsible and Author

Christoph Geyer, CFTE, Lindenstr. 31, 65232 Taunusstein Germany www.christophgeyer.de

This elaboration or parts of it may not be reproduced or passed on without the permission of Christoph Geyer

Important instructions

This information is a marketing document within the meaning of the Securities Trading Act, ie it does not meet all the requirements for investment recommendations and investment strategy recommendations.

No offers; no advice

This information is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation or an offer to buy or sell securities or other financial instruments. This elaboration alone does not replace individual investor and investment-related advice.

Presentation of value developments

Information on past performance does not allow a reliable forecast for the future. The performance can be influenced by currency fluctuations if the base currency of the security/index differs from EURO.