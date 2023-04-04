We have finally come to the end of Big Brother and the time has come for viewers to choose the winner of this edition. The lights of the house were closed by the last two finalists, Oriana Marzoli and Nikita Pelizon. The fateful verdict then arrived: it was Nikita Pelizon who triumphed. Oriana Marzoli and Alberto De Pisis finished second and third respectively.

Gf Vip, who is the winner of this edition

Let’s recap what the final classification was with the first 7 placements:

Nikita Pelizon – winner Oriana Marzoli Alberto De Pisis Giaele De Donà Edward Tavassi Micol Incorvaia Milena Miconi

The triumphal passage to the studio

Once they left the red door of the house behind them, Nikita and Oriana got into the car which then took them towards the studio. This last step was very emotional. Fireworks were set off for the occasion. Finally, conductor Alfonso Signorini gave his last thanks. Last but not least, he compared the Gf Vip to a marathon: “A marathon that can only be carried out to the end if animated by a great passion […] I loved this program from the beginning and I continue to love it”.