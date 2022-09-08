Home News Ghedina, from the mountains to the sea: after the successes on skis, here is the European off shore
Ghedina, from the mountains to the sea: after the successes on skis, here is the European off shore

Ghedina, from the mountains to the sea: after the successes on skis, here is the European off shore

He alternated with the veteran Montavoci at the helm of the “Marco” catamaran. Alberto Tomba arrived to reward the two at the finish line in Cervia

davide vatrella

07 September 2022

CERVIA. The experience of the dean Giampaolo Montavoci leads to the first European success in the offshore Kristian Ghedina. A thrilling victory, that of the Venetian-Cortinese crew, aboard the “Marco” catamaran. They won in the 3D 5000 class at the Città di Cervia trophy. Montavoci and Ghedina triumphed in the first heat, while in the second they finished sixth.

In the end, the final classification agreed with the Norwegian Energina crew with Sundbland-Johansen and Virik-Nilssen on board. But, at the technical checks, the judges found irregularities at the water intakes, which allowed them to have a better set-up and therefore to go faster. The same fate befell another boat that passed Montavoci and Ghedina. After the disqualifications, the French Pinelli was in the lead and, in second place, the Venetian-Cortinese crew.

«For the famous detached classification», explains Montavoci, in the fourth continental title in the off-field, «we won the European championship. An incredible satisfaction both for myself who, in addition to organizing the event, competed for a prestigious title, and for Kristian. You can see that he still has the predisposition to take the narrow stakes as in skiing, despite being a liberalist. In fact, making a tight turn, he broke a buoy. I didn’t make him pay for it: I paid out the 200 euros. But I was really happy that Alberto Tomba came to reward us and for Kristian the satisfaction was obviously double ».

Montavoci also draws up an assessment of the event. “The Città di Cervia trophy, which also included the last stage of the V2 class world championship and the stages of the Italian offshore 5000, endurance class S450 and Pleasure Touring Cup championships”, explains the president of the Venice Motorboat Association, “had an extraordinary success. The organization of our association was successful: we managed to bring 35 boats and about seventy pilots. I have already been contacted by the Municipality of Jesolo: next year we plan to organize a great event a stone’s throw from Venice ».

Meanwhile, the affinity with Ghedina in the Marco catamaran improves: «Kristian is behaving very well», Montavoci analyzes, «even if motor boating is not his sport, he is working well. Before closing the season we will have another two (maybe three) appointments: the last round of the Italian championship in Naples on September 18th and the Centomiglia del Lario in Como on October 16th. We also hope that the Pavia-Venice Raid can be played on 9 October, the water level of the Po permitting ».

