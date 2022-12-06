Home News “Ghost”, listen to the Podcast that reopened the investigation into the Unabomber case
News

“Ghost”, listen to the Podcast that reopened the investigation into the Unabomber case

by admin
“Ghost”, listen to the Podcast that reopened the investigation into the Unabomber case

Between 1994 and 2006, a bomber terrorized the provinces of Pordenone, Udine, Venice and Treviso. Its devices, disguised in Kinder eggs or tubes of mayonnaise, have maimed children and adults. No one ever found out his name.

“Ghost – The Unabomber case” is a 7-episode investigative series that tells through the testimonies of the victims, investigators, forensic experts and the main suspect, one of the most disturbing and mysterious Italian crime cases.

Marco Maisano spent months listening to wiretaps, rereading thousands of documents and looking for forgotten artifacts, until the discovery that led to the reopening of the case and finally giving a face to the Unabomber.

Listen to the Podcast:

See also  Agostino Riitano: craftsman of the imagination - Stefano Liberti

You may also like

London, 25-year-old Italian beaten to death: Marco Pannone...

China’s coronavirus: Retiring zero policy and saving Xi...

Omicron infection is very similar to flu symptoms,...

San Nicolò arrives in Pediatrics and brings gifts...

Superbonus, maxi agreement for restructuring: Intesa sells 1.3...

The firm sweetness of Christine McVie – Daniele...

The weakened virulence of the Omicron mutant strain...

Pos, Fazzolari’s attack: “Finally the left has united...

Oral statements of 11 elderly people, patients with...

Three thousand more accidents at work in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy