Between 1994 and 2006, a bomber terrorized the provinces of Pordenone, Udine, Venice and Treviso. Its devices, disguised in Kinder eggs or tubes of mayonnaise, have maimed children and adults. No one ever found out his name.

“Ghost – The Unabomber case” is a 7-episode investigative series that tells through the testimonies of the victims, investigators, forensic experts and the main suspect, one of the most disturbing and mysterious Italian crime cases.

Marco Maisano spent months listening to wiretaps, rereading thousands of documents and looking for forgotten artifacts, until the discovery that led to the reopening of the case and finally giving a face to the Unabomber.

Listen to the Podcast: