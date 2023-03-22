A scientific team led by physicists from the University of California Irvine (UCI), USA, has detected neutrinos created by a particle collider. The discovery, which constitutes a relevant scientific event, will allow us to deepen our understanding of the most abundant subatomic particles in the universe which, since they do not interact with matter, are called ‘ghost’. Neutrinos, which were discovered in 1956, play a key role in how stars work, they reported Monday.

Neutrinos in a new source

The detection took place in a gigantic device called the Forward Search Experiment (FASER), a detector for particles produced by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in Switzerland. “We have discovered neutrinos from a completely new source, particle colliders, in which two beams of particles collide with each other at extremely high energy,” explained Jonathan Feng, a project participant.

Neutrinos “were very important in establishing the standard model of particle physics,” commented one of FASER’s spokesmen, Jamie Boyd. “But no neutrino produced in a collider had been detected by an experiment,” he stressed. The neutrinos detected by FASER have the highest energy ever produced in a laboratory and are similar to deep space cosmic neutrinos found in our atmosphere.

cosmic neutrinos

“They can tell us about deep space in ways we can’t learn otherwise,” Boyd says. “These very high energy neutrinos at the LHC are important for understanding really exciting observations in particle astrophysics.”

Neutrinos are the only known particles that much larger experiments at the Large Hadron Collider cannot directly detect. The successful observation by FASER “means that the full physical potential of the collider is finally being exploited,” said Dave Casper, an experimental physicist at UCI. The results were announced Sunday at the 57th Moriond Encounters: Electroweak Interactions and Unified Theories conference, taking place in Italy from March 18-25. with RT

Related