Ghost rider flees from police, jumps into water and disappears without a trace near Maastricht

A wrong-way driver on the run from the police got his vehicle stuck in a meadow in the Dutch village of Bunde, near Maastricht, and then jumped into a nearby fish pond. He has been missing since then. The emergency services are looking for the driver with divers.

The man was noticed when he drove wrong-way on the A2 highway near Maastricht. The police tried to stop him, but they couldn’t. The man managed to escape the police at an exit. The officers gave up the chase, they said it became too dangerous. But not much later, new reports of very dangerous driving behavior came in and it soon turned out to be the same driver. Officers saw the man driving on a footpath near Bunde, whereupon the chase resumed.

In the neighboring village of Itteren, the man got stuck in a swampy meadow, after which he got out and jumped into the neighboring fish pond. Officers briefly saw him standing on an island in the middle of the fish pond. He did not respond to requests from officers. He did walk in and out of the water. But when the alarmed fire brigade sailed to the island in boats, he disappeared and he has been missing ever since.

The emergency services are looking for him with great effort. For example, divers are used. An air ambulance also landed.

Share this: Facebook

X

