Home » Giachino, Turin must apply for Expo 2033, in the year Tav – Piedmont
News

Giachino, Turin must apply for Expo 2033, in the year Tav – Piedmont

by admin
Giachino, Turin must apply for Expo 2033, in the year Tav – Piedmont

‘It would have had 10 times more relapses than at the 2006 Olympics’

(ANSA) – TURIN, JULY 06 – Having lost the race to host the Anti-Money Laundering Authority after the choice of the national government which indicated Rome, Turin is a candidate to host Expo 2033, the year in which the new line is expected to enter service Turin-Lyon railway. It is the proposal of Mino Giachino, Piedmontese manager of Fratelli d’Italia for transport.

Giachino, who was Undersecretary for Transport, suggests “to make more use of the presence of the Transport Authority which we brought to Turin together with a group of parliamentarians in 2013, but, after the Government’s decision on the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio and the mayor Stefano Lo Russo nominate the city to host Expo 2033, in the year of the arrival of the Tav.

“Expo 2033 – says Giachino – would see Turin at the center of world interest for 6 months and would have a ten times higher impact than the 2006 Winter Olympics”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Weather forecast, two-sided weekend: sunny Saturday but rainy Sunday

You may also like

Despite being free, only 10% of men seek...

Municipal councils can sign agreements with ESAP to...

Fire in apartment extends to several floors in...

Nelson Cano celebrates the 16 ICU beds at...

SENA has 10,000 million for young entrepreneurs in...

SICARIOS RIDLED LAST NIGHT A DEPARTMENTAL COUNCILOR IN...

They hold a security council in Cesar in...

The first gate of the Mose – Veneto...

Tourist options for winter holidays

The Myth of the Perfect Breakfast: Harvard Experts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy