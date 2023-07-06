Giachino, Turin must apply for Expo 2033, in the year Tav – Piedmont

‘It would have had 10 times more relapses than at the 2006 Olympics’

(ANSA) – TURIN, JULY 06 – Having lost the race to host the Anti-Money Laundering Authority after the choice of the national government which indicated Rome, Turin is a candidate to host Expo 2033, the year in which the new line is expected to enter service Turin-Lyon railway. It is the proposal of Mino Giachino, Piedmontese manager of Fratelli d’Italia for transport.



Giachino, who was Undersecretary for Transport, suggests “to make more use of the presence of the Transport Authority which we brought to Turin together with a group of parliamentarians in 2013, but, after the Government’s decision on the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio and the mayor Stefano Lo Russo nominate the city to host Expo 2033, in the year of the arrival of the Tav.



“Expo 2033 – says Giachino – would see Turin at the center of world interest for 6 months and would have a ten times higher impact than the 2006 Winter Olympics”. (HANDLE).



