Gialappa Show kicks off on Sky Uno, TV8 and streaming NOW

Will be Paula DiBenedetto to accompany the Mago Forest to the management of first episode Of “GialappaShow”the new program of Gialappa’s Band con marco santin e George Gherarducciin absolute premiere Sunday 21 May on TV8 and, in simulcast, on Sky Uno.

Among the moments not to be missed, the exhilarating imitation of Brenda Lodigianiwho plays the role of Orietta Berti and the equally funny one of Ubaldo Pantani in the role of Massimo Giletti.

In the cast there will also be other historical faces such as Marcellus Cesenaold acquaintances like

Antonio Ornano, Stefano Rapone, Enrique Balbontin e Andrea Cecconand other first-time comedians with Gialappa’s Band, such as Alessandro Betti, Toni Bonji e Valentina Barbieri.

With their proverbial irony, a distinctive trademark, the Gialappa’s Band will comment on the main TV programs such as MasterChef Italia, X Factor, Beijing Express, Ex On the beach, the most important sporting events and web catchphrases.

The participation of the Black by chance and the presence of Master Vittorio Cosma.

Gialappashow is a program by Giorgio Gherarducci, Marco Santin, Lucio Wilson, written with Adriano Roncari, Michele Foresta and Antonio De Luca, Marco Vicari, Martino Migli, Giovanni Tamborrino, Claudio Fois. The direction is by Andrea Fantonelli.

