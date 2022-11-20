Listen to the audio version of the article

Gianni Bisiach died this morning at dawn in Rome at the age of 95. years the highly successful column One minute of history. Bisiach had been hospitalized for some time in an RSA. The news was confirmed by the lawyer Giorgio Assumma, a longtime friend of his. The journalist will be buried in Gorizia, where he was born on May 7, 1927.

«Unfortunately – Assumma tells beraking latest news – this morning I was awakened by a phone call from Gianni’s secretary, who informed me of his disappearance. Gianni had no relatives and therefore with a few friends we are trying to organize a funeral home and a farewell, which we will inform about later».