(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 27 – “Gianni Minà left us after a brief heart disease. He was never left alone, and was surrounded by the love of his family and closest friends. A special thanks goes to the Prof. Fioranelli and the staff of the Villa del Rosario clinic who gave us the freedom to say goodbye with serenity”. With this message shared on his social pages, the death of the great journalist, writer and television presenter who was 84 years old is announced. (HANDLE).

