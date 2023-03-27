Home News Gianni Minà died, he was 84 years old – Piedmont
News

Gianni Minà died, he was 84 years old – Piedmont

by admin
Gianni Minà died, he was 84 years old – Piedmont

The announcement on social media, “after a short heart disease”

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 27 – “Gianni Minà left us after a brief heart disease. He was never left alone, and was surrounded by the love of his family and closest friends. A special thanks goes to the Prof. Fioranelli and the staff of the Villa del Rosario clinic who gave us the freedom to say goodbye with serenity”. With this message shared on his social pages, the death of the great journalist, writer and television presenter who was 84 years old is announced. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy