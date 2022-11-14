Listen to the audio version of the article

Gianni Toniolo, 80, one of the great masters of economic history, the greatest expert on the economy of liberal Italy, a pupil of Innocenzo Gasparini, died.

Toniolo taught Applied Economics in Venice, then in History of Economics in Tor Vergata, then at Duke University (of which he was professor emeritus), and finally at Luiss in Rome.

Formidable cultural organizer, there are countless works written and coordinated by him, most recently the monumental first tome of the History of the Bank of Italy (il Mulino 2022), a work to which he had dedicated over twenty years of study.

His recent publications also include La strada smarrita, with Carlo Bastasin (Laterza) and The Oxford Handbook of the Italian Economy since Unification (Oxford University Press 2013). He was also a longtime collaborator of the Sole 24 Ore.