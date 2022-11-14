Home News Gianni Toniolo, master of economic history, died
News

Gianni Toniolo, master of economic history, died

by admin
Gianni Toniolo, master of economic history, died

Gianni Toniolo, 80, one of the great masters of economic history, the greatest expert on the economy of liberal Italy, a pupil of Innocenzo Gasparini, died.

Toniolo taught Applied Economics in Venice, then in History of Economics in Tor Vergata, then at Duke University (of which he was professor emeritus), and finally at Luiss in Rome.

Formidable cultural organizer, there are countless works written and coordinated by him, most recently the monumental first tome of the History of the Bank of Italy (il Mulino 2022), a work to which he had dedicated over twenty years of study.

His recent publications also include La strada smarrita, with Carlo Bastasin (Laterza) and The Oxford Handbook of the Italian Economy since Unification (Oxford University Press 2013). He was also a longtime collaborator of the Sole 24 Ore.

See also  Italy, the great opportunity for the Church: against Wales to feel inside the European Championship

You may also like

The Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and...

Belluno, Diocese reorganized into 29 macro realities: this...

Beijing’s “Epidemic Prevention Health Information Group Book” was...

Capraia Fiorentina, 59 years old, dies in the...

The Sichuan Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group entered...

He knocks down the parapet on the Veneggia...

Hangzhou inhaled new crown vaccine can start vaccination...

Government, Confindustria and trade unions: here are the...

Natascia Maesi, the president of Arcigay is a...

Polite, kind and “always smiling”: who is Luca,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy