Giant axes, dating back 300,000 years, discovered in England » Science News

More than 800 prehistoric artifacts have been found in England around London, including clubs, the largest ever found by archaeologists. The objects are estimated to be more than 300,000 years old, but it’s unclear whether they were used as tools, properly speaking, or as symbols of strength and amulets by ancient tribes. The excavations that unearthed the objects were carried out in the Kent district, southeast of the British capital, and were preserved in deep Ice Age sediments in a hill above the Medway Valley. According to archaeologists of‘University College London, body responsible for the work, the remains would have been buried in the material that filled a well (sinkhole) and an ancient river channel thousands of years ago. Among the hundreds of archaeological finds found there are two large flint blades, known as double-sided or hand axes. Double-sideds are stone tools chipped on both sides to create a symmetrical shape with a cut on both sides. Scientists believe that such objects were handled with the hands, used to tear animals apart and cut their meat. The largest axes at the archaeological site have a unique shape, with a long point, well worked and a much thicker base. According to scientists, the artifacts are considered giants when they exceed 22 centimeters in length: there are two that meet this criterion in the recent discovery, with the largest measuring 29.5 centimeters, one of the longest ever found. In England, objects of this size are often found in the regions of the Thames and the Medway and often date back 300,000 years. They are so big that it’s hard to imagine anyone being able to handle them with ease. We don’t know, therefore, why such large instruments were made, or even who made them. The archaeological site dates back to British prehistory and coincides with the emergence of the Neanderthal people and their culture, and may have shared the environment with other early human species.

In the days of the artifacts, the Medway Valley was filled with wooded grassland and riverine lands, home to red deer (Cervus elaphus), prehistoric horses, and mammals less familiar to the region, such as straight-tusked elephants (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) and lions. Objects from hundreds of years ago have been found at the site before, but never as part of an on excavation large scale like this. Analysis of the artifacts, the scientists say, will show us how ancient humans used them and how this helped our ancestors adapt to the environments of the last ice age. A second important discovery was made at the site: a Roman cemetery, dating back at least 250,000 years after the nearby prehistoric remains. The people buried at the site, dated between the 1st and 4th centuries AD, are believed to have lived in a nearby village found 850 meters from the cemetery. The remains of 25 people were also discovered, 13 of whom were cremated, buried with property or personal items such as bracelets, and 4 of them were in wooden coffins. Ceramic objects and animal bones, also found nearby, may be linked to ritual festivals at the time of burial.

