news-txt”>

The giant egg of the Gay-Odin Chocolate Factory is dedicated to Massimo Troisi and the Napoli championship. A tribute to the actor, director, poet and screenwriter who would have turned 70 on 19 February 2023 but also – with an ‘eruption’ of Vesuvius – to the long-awaited third tricolor title in the city. “An all-round artist capable of moving with his shy humor, never superficial” says Marisa del Vecchio, Ceo of Gay-Odin.

Naples, giant Easter egg dedicated to Troisi (and to the Scudetto)

The master decorator of the Neapolitan company, Fabio Ceraso, took a week to reproduce the actor’s portrait freehand on the surface of the egg. Starting from the poster of the documentary film by director Mario Martone ‘Someone loves me over there’, the drawing depicts, in fact, Massimo Troisi intent on looking at Naples, with its most beautiful and iconic panorama: the Gulf with via Caracciolo, the islet of Megaride where Castel dell’Ovo stands and all around some of the actor’s most famous phrases and a drawing inspired by the film ‘Il Postino’. In the background is Vesuvius, from whose crater peek out two badges followed by a blue heart and framed by the writing ‘I’m starting from three’, the comedy that the actor directed and starred alongside Lello Arena.

The sculpture is made of dark chocolate, weighing 350 kilograms, 2.5 meters high and 1.20 meters in diameter; every year a craftsman from the company is commissioned to line the record mold with tempered chocolate – brushed by hand – until obtaining two shells each about 18/20 centimeters thick.