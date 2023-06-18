Giant graffiti by Dauven on the dam in Luxembourg – News

This graffiti is huge. Monumental. Klaus Dauven’s work fills a 3,000 square meter dam wall in Vianden, Luxembourg. The title is: La Mémoire – translated: The memory.

It is the memory of the people who are behind this dam. The work shows the portraits of five workers who built the dam wall around 70 years ago. “ I wanted the drawing to pay homage to the workers who built the dam “Dauven said.

The history of the building is also a tragic one. Dauven reported that a number of Italian workers had fatal accidents during the construction of the dam and pumped storage plant. His work is dedicated to you. Old photos of the construction work served as templates. The faces were particularly difficult. “ You have to be very careful there “Dauven said.

Reverse graffiti means: Works of art milled out of the dirt at high pressure

The graffiti on the wall is not ordinary. It’s reverse graffiti. Dauven is 57 years old and is considered a pioneer of this technology. Basically, it’s graffiti in reverse: the artist doesn’t spray paint. He mills his works of art at high pressure out of the dirt – or to put it more elegantly: out of the patina of surfaces. The targeted removal of dirt creates a drawing from the contrast between the cleaned and uncleaned surfaces.

Dauven’s works are not for eternity: Like his other reverse graffiti, this one will fade over time due to weather and vegetation. His works have usually disappeared after two to six years. He predicts five years for the work in Luxembourg.

There is a video on Dauven’s Instagram account that shows the creation of the work in fast motion.